“He’s Gonna Outgrow Williams”: Alex Albon Predicted to Dump Williams for Better Opportunities Ahead

Alex Albon, a remarkable talent since his early years, gained recognition with a third-place finish in the 2014 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0. Since then the Thai driver has consistently elevated his performance. However, the current focus revolves around the speculation about whether Williams, his current Formula 1 team, can secure his commitment beyond 2024. At 27 years old, Albon is currently displaying peak form, sparking discussions about his future.

In a recent episode of The Race podcast, Glenn Freeman, drawing on his F1 expertise, engaged in a conversation with Edd Straw, addressing the intriguing topic of Albon’s potential tenure with Williams beyond 2024. He said, “I don’t think I have good news for them [Williams]. I think if Albon reproduces what we saw from him in 2023 he’s going to outgrow Williams.”

He added, “The way I look at it is can Alex Albon afford to wait for those grand plans to come to fruition? Probably not, and I don’t think he should if the right offer comes along.”

Over the past couple of years, Albon has emerged as a prominent figure for the British team. While only managing to secure a single point in the first seven races of the 2023 season, Albon made a substantial impact by adding 26 more points to the team’s tally in the following 15 races. Given his valuable skills and contributions, there has reached a point where Albon is contemplating whether he is currently surpassing or has surpassed the Williams project.

While reflecting on this Albon said, “My focus is on making sure Williams is that team. But beyond that, if for whatever reason it does become difficult, you do naturally have to look elsewhere.” Notably, the British team has demonstrated a genuine understanding of their driver’s concerns, having identified the issue themselves.

What kind of future prospects did Williams’ team boss promise to provide Alex Albon?

Since James Vowles assumed the role of Williams’ team principal, there have been notable adjustments to the team’s environment. The former Mercedes executive has successfully cultivated a more comfortable atmosphere, contributing to improved performances from Williams’ drivers.

However, besides the positive changes, Vowles remains steadfast in his goal to elevate the team to podium contention, a desire shared by the team’s senior driver, Albon. Moreover, Vowles not only envisions podium finishes but also emphasizes that Albon should set his sights on winning races and consistently securing a place on the podium.

While reflecting on this Vowles said, “He has the potential and he frankly deserves to be in that position. But more so that’s a journey he’s happy to do with Williams, whilst we’re on the pathway towards it at the same time.”

To realize these ambitions, Vowles also took steps to temporarily halt substantial developments for the Williams 2023 car. The rationale behind this decision lies in the recognition that a team cannot address all major requirements simultaneously. With this in mind, the Williams team principal is strategically planning for a progression from 2024 to 2026, with the ultimate goal of positioning the team to compete for podium finishes.

Vowles is taking decisive actions upon learning that rival teams, like Ferrari or AlphaTauri, might try to lure his driver away. Intriguingly, Red Bull had reportedly approached Albon for a return to the RBR setup. Nevertheless, in summary, it can be stated that the dynamic market for 2025, anticipated to be full of twists, will heavily hinge on Albon. Certainly, he is set to be a pivotal player, with top teams vying to attract him.