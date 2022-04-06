F1

“Now you know what a b*****d I am” – Nigel Mansell reveals what Ayrton Senna admitted to him when the former won the championship in 1992

"Now you know what a b*****d I am" - Nigel Mansell reveals what Ayrton Senna admitted to him when the former won the championship in 1992
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"LeBron James shouldn't even sniff 2nd team All-NBA!": Skip Bayless unloads on Lakers star after franchise's atrocious season finally crashes and burns for good
Next Article
"Aawaaz badhao yaar uska thoda": Irked Rohit Sharma asks Star Sports crew member to increase volume during presentation ceremony
F1 Latest News
"Now you know what a b*****d I am" - Nigel Mansell reveals what Ayrton Senna admitted to him when the former won the championship in 1992
“Now you know what a b*****d I am” – Nigel Mansell reveals what Ayrton Senna admitted to him when the former won the championship in 1992

Nigel Mansell revealed what Ayrton Senna said to him when the former won his first…