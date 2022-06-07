“Lewis Hamilton getting overshadowed by cricket at Silverstone”- How England’s World Cup victory spoiled seven time World Champion’s after race party

Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 British Grand Prix in Silverstone but the crowd was more focused elsewhere during the after race celebrations.

14th July 2019 was a historic day for sports in England. We had three major sporting events take place that day in the country. Novak Djokovic took on Roger Federer in the finals of the Wimbledon Championships. It was a match for the ages, that lasted for 4 hours and 57 minutes, and went in Djokovic’s favor.

It was also the day one of the greatest Cricket World Cup Finals of all time, took place. New Zealand took on hosts England at Lords, in what was a nail biting finale to the tournament.

The match was tied after 5o overs for both sides, and went into super over. Even after that their scores were equal, and England only ended up winning by virtue of them scoring more boundaries that day.

Meanwhile at Silverstone, hometown hero Lewis Hamilton continued his charge towards a sixth World Title. He won the British Grand Prix, extending his lead at the top to 39 points.

However, the local fans in Silverstone seemed more interested in the Cricket World Cup final at Lords!

Fans paid more attention to cricket than to Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton is the greatest F1 driver Britain has ever produced. Every single year, over a hundred thousand fans flock to the track to watch and support the Mercedes star, but in 2019 circumstances were slightly different.

While fans were happy that Hamilton won the race, they were more interested in the nail biting finish between England and New Zealand’s cricket match. The match was being shown on the big screen until Hamilton arrived on stage for his after race celebrations.

After the 37-year old’s arrival, the screen stopped showing the cricket match, much to a large majority’s disappointment. They soon found another screen showing the game, and all the heads turned away from where Hamilton was standing.

Even the Mercedes team members along with Hamilton got excited about the finish to the Cricket final, and watched it with the fans for a while. After England won the thriller, the crowd at Silverstone celebrated by singing Queen’s super-hit song, ‘We are the Champions!’

The locals fans could celebrate not one, but two victories that day!

