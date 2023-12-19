Offset, A$AP Rocky, Usher – Lewis Hamilton Finds Himself With This Unique Crowd and It’s Definitely Not for Racing

Lewis Hamilton is famous for flaunting his sparkling outfits when he makes public appearances. ESSENCE has now recognized the Briton by naming him in the Best Dressed Men list of 2023. However, Hamilton finds himself on the list not with his racing mates, but with a unique crowd of rappers and songwriters.

According to Essence.com, some notable names on the list include A$AP Rocky, Offset, Usher, and 21 Savage who are all popular American rappers. It also included Hamilton’s good friend Pharrell Williams as well.

The Mercedes driver often attends fashion events and supports Black designers wholeheartedly. His appearances at the Met Gala and the Fashion Week are noteworthy for his support and contribution to the fashion industry.

Hamilton has become a style and fashion icon of the F1 paddock. The 38-year-old believes it helps him to express himself better with his unique stylized outfits. He stated how things have changed about his fashionable outfits, “Everyone in general has started to be more and more open-minded, and now no one comments on what I wear.”

Lewis Hamilton makes it to the “Sexiest Athletes” Top 21 list

Lewis Hamilton got into the top 21 of People Magazine’s Sexiest Athletes this year, courtesy of his fashion sense. He was in fierce competition with NFL stars Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow. Even MLB sensation Shohei Ohtani was in contention and placed about Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver was the only F1 driver in the top 21, placing 20th. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce topped the list while his brother Jason came in second. Joe Burrow stood fifth, while Ohtani was 15th on the list.

The People Magazine still had a lot of praise for Hamilton despite him placing only 20th. They described him as a “fierce competitor” on the track and a “staunch advocate” for social causes. On top of that, they highlighted the Briton’s “good heart” as a human being to highlight how ‘sexy’ of a personality he has overall.