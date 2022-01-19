F1

“We’re totally focused on 2022 now”: Red Bull boss reveals how Max Verstappen is preparing for the 2022 season

"Max reached a benchmark rarely seen in Formula 1"- Karun Chandhok compares Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher and Marc Marquez after hard-earned title victory
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
A Reddit audience with Ashley Edward Miller, the creator of Dota: Dragon's Blood.
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Max reached a benchmark rarely seen in Formula 1"- Karun Chandhok compares Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher and Marc Marquez after hard-earned title victory
“We’re totally focused on 2022 now”: Red Bull boss reveals how Max Verstappen is preparing for the 2022 season

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says that Max Verstappen and the entire team feels recharged…