Old YouTube Video by Lewis Hamilton Reveals His Inner LeBron James Fanboy

Lewis Hamilton is an avid NBA fan. The seven-time world champion has made multiple visits to the premier Basketball league of the United States. And over the years, he has shown his fondness for LeBron James.

In an old video posted by the Mercedes star on his YouTube channel back in 2015, he was asked about his favorite sports franchise. For him, Miami Heat was his favorite side in the NBA.

Thus, showing his fanboyism for LeBron. Agreed, by then, the NBA star had left the Miami-based side, but Hamilton comes from a land where even Cristiano Ronaldo fans didn’t stop supporting Manchester United, even when he left for Real Madrid. In short, loyalty to the team is topmost for the Brits.

This statement is not to mention that people across the Atlantic do not share the same passion. But it’s safe to assume that Hamilton could have started supporting Miami Heat because of LeBron but stuck with them even after he left.

Lewis Hamilton is a LeBron James fanboy

On several instances, Hamilton has shared his admiration for the Lakers star. Last year, the seven-time world champion posted a photo with LeBron on his Instagram, with the caption, “King of kings, great seeing you brother.”

He once even chose James over Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry even though Hamilton admires the latter too. It would be exciting to see who the Mercedes star will choose in the never-ending GOAT debate between LeBron and Michael Jordan.

Hamilton also shared his fondness for the 38-year-old when the latter became the highest-scoring individual in NBA’s history, overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. So, surely Hamilton is somewhere devoted to the Lakers star.

Called Michael Jordan a hero too

The NBA legend Michael Jordan visited the last year’s Miami Grand Prix, which was recorded to be his first F1 visit. During the weekend, he met Hamilton and the latter’s father, Anthony Hamilton.

While posting the photo of Jordan and his father on Instagram, Hamilton captioned, “Two of my heroes.” Thus, showing admiration for the Chicago Bulls legend.

“Two of my hero’s”🥺💜 – Lewis Hamilton via IG Story pic.twitter.com/3mYd49sXlN — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) May 8, 2022

So, rarely an NBA fan has supported two of the greatest athletes together, as for long they are rivals for the ‘GOAT status’. Luckily, Hamilton never received this dilemma of choosing one as his GOAT.