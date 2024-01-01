Christian Horner Does Not Want to Force Max Verstappen Into PR Training – “Drivers Are Not Robots”

Max Verstappen is razor-sharp when it comes to sharing his opinion regarding the events around him. The Red Bull driver doesn’t budge or get worried about voicing his opinion no matter what. However, this behavior of him is surely not very welcoming for investors or bosses at the age of Public Relations, but Christian Horner is different. The Red Bull boss doesn’t believe in bossing the drivers against sharing their opinions and believes that they are not robots.

Speaking about this, Horner said to Motorsport, “We believe that our drivers are free in their choices. They are not robots, they have opinions. Max can make himself heard as world champion, and we don’t want to limit him by imposing PR talk on him. He’s a very honest young guy and he’ll tell you what he thinks.”

Verstappen is a known voice when it comes to criticism against Formula One Management. Be it the increased number of races in a year, or Sprint races of the entire schedule of Las Vegas GP, the Dutchman has been under fire mostly for sharing his opinion.

The 26-year-old said that Sprint races do not have any meaning to him as they increase the workload of the drivers who are already under pressure. His statement on Las Vegas GP that it was 1% sport and 99% show has also put him in hot waters.

Verstappen once asked to keep quiet and earn money by a fellow driver

Max Verstappen, who is always known to speak his mind has recently been slammed by Kevin Magnussen. While most people appreciate the Dutchman for being straightforward, it was not the same for Magnussen who asked the three-time world champion to keep quiet, indirectly.

This didn’t go down well with Verstappen, of course. He said that he does not give a f*ck about how much money he makes. He believes in taking his stand and making things right for the sport.

Notably, apart from him, renowned F1 personalities Martin Brundle and Jenson Button also shared constant criticism of the Dutchman for his constant complaints against the Las Vegas GP.

With this, even Helmut Marko also shared his fear on behalf of the investors regarding Verstappen’s razor-sharp opinions. Nevertheless, Horner concluded that Max Verstappen has grown up now and it is reflected in his racing.