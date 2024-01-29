Ferrari Risks Outing Secrets on 2024 Car as Sky Sports Prepares for Documentary Launch

Ever since the success of Drive to Survive, Formula 1 has seen some excellent documentaries come out. Sky Sports has decided to jump on the bandwagon this time, and the subject of focus is the sport’s most successful team- Ferrari. What is surprising to know is that the Maranello-based team agreed to do this, despite running the risk of spilling secrets.

F1 teams are among the most paranoid sporting entities in the world. They often take desperate measures to make sure their designs do not meet the public or rivals’ eye before the actual car hits the tarmac for official testing. Despite that, Ferrari gave access to the Sky cameras to film in the Maranello factory for the upcoming feature- Discovered: Scuderia Ferrari.

The documentary, set to release on February 3, will feature all the big names including Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. It will also feature interviews with team principal Frederic Vasseur. Surely, rival teams will keenly watch it to find whatever confidential information they can before the Italian giants reveal their car on February 13.

While there is still time for the documentary to hit the screens, there are a bunch of features fans can check out. After all, there is only so much one can do in the off-season, right?

F1 documentaries that will blow your mind!

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Following the stock market crash, Honda decided to pull out of F1 in 2009. To keep the team afloat, team principal Ross Brawn joined forces with Nick Fry to buy the team for £1. The docu-series captures the journey of how the team that was fighting to survive, went on to win both championships.

It features interviews with Ross Brawn, Nick Fry, Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello, and the team’s engineers who later transitioned to Mercedes. The Keanu Reeves-starrer docu-series is available on Disney+.

Schumacher

This Netflix feature follows the life of Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher’s life. From the 7-time champion’s childhood, until after his horrid skiing accident, the documentary captures it all. Schumacher features interviews with Michael’s family including his father Rolf, wife Corinna, and children Mick and Gina.

The documentary captures the mentality that made Schumacher the most successful driver of his time.

Fernando

Fernando features the day-to-day life of 2-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard walks around with cameras showcasing what his life was like when he took a sabbatical from F1. Fernando captures Alonso’s triumphs and failures in racing disciplines like Le Mans and IndyCar.

The docuseries, available on Prime, also reveals his entrepreneurial side with the way he conducts business with his ventures and sponsors.