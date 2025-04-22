mobile app bar

Oliver Bearman Confesses to Theft After Kimi Antonelli’s Credit Card Fraud Revelation

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman at the Formula 1 United States of America Grand Prix 2024

Credits: IMAGO / Pro Shots

The 2025 Formula 1 grid has seen an influx of six rookie drivers, with many of them having shared the junior racing stage for several years.

Two such drivers are Haas’ Oliver Bearman and Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who were teammates in F2 last season at Prema. During this time, they developed a special bond and also engaged in several shenanigans.

While making an appearance on the Fast and the Curious podcast, Antonelli revealed that he and Bearman had ‘stolen’ the Briton’s personal trainer, Paulo’s, credit card during the F2 round in Belgium.

Then, they proceeded to buy random stuff on the internet and ship it to Paolo’s house! Recently, Bearman made his appearance on the podcast and was asked to reveal the veracity of Antonelli’s hilarious story.

“That did happen. I remember that quite well, actually,” Bearman responded with a cheeky smile.

That wasn’t all, though. Bearman went on to reveal that the duo did get up to a lot of mischief during their time together at Prema. The Briton even confessed that Paolo’s credit card wasn’t the only thing he had stolen.

As it turns out, the duo had also taken away the trainer’s ID card. This meant that poor Paolo couldn’t leave the track and must have been furiously searching for it all the while, unaware that it was Bearman and Antonelli who had it.

“That [is what happens] when you give racing drivers who are still teenagers too much time,” Bearman added. The Haas driver also revealed that the two incidents were just a few moments from last season, which had in fact become a year-round competition of bullying Paolo. Bearman also explained how he knows the passcode of Paolo’s phone as well!

Antonelli and Bearman might not be able to get to Paolo now, given that they race for two different teams, but as it turns out, he is now the trainer of Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto.

So, Bearman has promised to pass on all the confidential details he has about Paolo to the Brazilian! It is safe to say that Paolo will not be able to rest easy if Bearman were to share his confidential details with Bortoleto.

