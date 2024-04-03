“It Will Be Difficult”: Fred Vasseur Isn’t Expecting Much Against ‘Strong’ Red Bull in Japan

Ferrari registered a perfect 1-2 result in Australia, thereby sealing an unexpected victory earlier on in the season. While one could argue it was possible owing to Max Verstappen’s unlucky DNF, Ferrari had plenty of positives to draw. However, team principal Fred Vasseur refuses to rest on the laurels of the past and is treading carefully to curb expectations ahead of the Japanese GP.

Speaking at the Tokyo Festival (as quoted by Motorsport Italy), Vasseur said, “I am convinced that Red Bull will be very strong in Japan. It will be difficult, but everything is open, and I think the fact that we won last week is a good motivation, as well as a boost for all members of the team.”

Fred Vasseur’s concerns are not unfounded, though. Red Bull has once again managed to produce a formidable car in 2024. The RB20, despite not being the fastest in straight-line speeds, is the fastest overall.

That is because of the high downforce it carries into medium-high-speed corners, allowing the driver to attack the apex with more pace. This characteristic will surely come in handy on a track like Suzuka, which has plenty of such turns.

Ferrari had a far-from-satisfactory outing at Suzuka in 2023. Neither driver managed to secure a podium finish as Max Verstappen maintained a massive gap in the front. This time around, however, Vasseur believes the gap is not that big. The Frenchman highlighted a negligible gap of just one or two-tenths with Red Bull in corners.

That motivates the team to fight for the glory. The reducing gap can also send a few cold jitters down Red Bull’s spine. The added pressure can force their drivers into mistakes, helping Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc close the gap as the season progresses.

Can Ferrari add some much-needed drama to the championship?

Max Verstappen registered a DNF for the first time in two years in Australia. Coincidentally, the Dutchman retired in the same Grand Prix last time in 2022.

While the early season jitters raise questions over the RB20’s reliability, the competitors behind are making steady progress. If Ferrari can continue to make strides in development and catch up with the reigning champions, we might just witness some exciting battles.

Meanwhile, McLaren isn’t far behind. The Woking-based outfit is nowhere near the second-fastest tag it earned towards the end of 2023. However, it has started 2024 on a much healthier note than it did last year.

The MCL38 has positioned itself as the third fastest in the races held so far. Mercedes, who supply them with their engines, are agonizingly close but are currently fighting for fourth with Aston Martin.

Although the upcoming Japanese GP is expected to favor Red Bull, there is always a possibility of a surprise. If Red Bull and Verstappen were to once again suffer because of reliability concerns, Ferrari could emerge as a real challenger to the defending champions.