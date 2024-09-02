mobile app bar

Oliver Bearman Confirmed to Replace Banned Kevin Magnussen

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei and IMAGO / PanoramiC |
L: Oliver Bearman R: Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen received two penalty points at Monza on Sunday following a collision with Pierre Gasly, bringing his total to 12. As a result, he became the first driver to be handed a one-race ban since the penalty points system took effect in 2014. His team, Haas, chose to focus on the immediate future rather than appealing the ban and has reportedly decided that Oliver Bearman will replace the Dane.

Haas already confirmed Bearman as its driver for 2025. But it seems as though the Briton will get a shot at driving for the Kannapolis-based outfit before time, at the upcoming Azerbaijan GP (13-15 September).

Ted Kravitz confirmed the same after the Italian GP weekend concluded on Sunday. In his segment, ‘Ted’s Notebook’, Kravitz said, “…Oliver Bearman, who is their [Haas] driver for next year, will deputize.” 

Haas has not officially announced the same yet, but Kravitz added that they would likely do so on Monday. “That is what is going to happen,” he asserted.

Bearman‘s appearance in Baku will be the second time he substitutes for a driver in 2024. In Jeddah, he filled in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari after the latter underwent an emergency surgery for appendicitis. He did a commendable job, finishing P7 in the race — which is what likely led to him landing the Haas seat for next year.

This time, Bearman won’t be under pressure to perform well to audition for an F1 seat. However, he would be looking to put in a good performance regardless.

Magnussen, meanwhile, is already on the brink of an F1 exit. Due to this ban for the Azerbaijan GP, the Danish driver will now get to take part in just seven races before leaving the sport for the time being.

