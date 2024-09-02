Oliver Bearman Confirmed to Replace Banned Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen received two penalty points at Monza on Sunday following a collision with Pierre Gasly, bringing his total to 12. As a result, he became the first driver to be handed a one-race ban since the penalty points system took effect in 2014. His team, Haas, chose to focus on the immediate future rather than appealing the ban and has reportedly decided that Oliver Bearman will replace the Dane.

Haas already confirmed Bearman as its driver for 2025. But it seems as though the Briton will get a shot at driving for the Kannapolis-based outfit before time, at the upcoming Azerbaijan GP (13-15 September).

BREAKING: Kevin Magnussen receives a one-race ban. Magnussen will miss the Azerbaijan GP as the FIA confirms the penalty points received during his clash with Pierre Gasly in today’s race sees him reach the 12 penalty point limit in 12 months.#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/3YaNwlNt2P — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2024

Ted Kravitz confirmed the same after the Italian GP weekend concluded on Sunday. In his segment, ‘Ted’s Notebook’, Kravitz said, “…Oliver Bearman, who is their [Haas] driver for next year, will deputize.”

Haas has not officially announced the same yet, but Kravitz added that they would likely do so on Monday. “That is what is going to happen,” he asserted.

Bearman‘s appearance in Baku will be the second time he substitutes for a driver in 2024. In Jeddah, he filled in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari after the latter underwent an emergency surgery for appendicitis. He did a commendable job, finishing P7 in the race — which is what likely led to him landing the Haas seat for next year.

Oliver Bearman scores points on his rookie outing for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, replacing Carlos Sainz who has appendicitis pic.twitter.com/6XDvkZzn1h — Formula 1 (@F1) July 12, 2024

This time, Bearman won’t be under pressure to perform well to audition for an F1 seat. However, he would be looking to put in a good performance regardless.

Magnussen, meanwhile, is already on the brink of an F1 exit. Due to this ban for the Azerbaijan GP, the Danish driver will now get to take part in just seven races before leaving the sport for the time being.