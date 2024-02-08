“It’s Going to Look Exactly the Same”: Max Verstappen Hilariously Leaks Red Bull’s 2024 Car Detail

Max Verstappen has revealed massive updates regarding the upcoming Red Bull RB-20 in his livestream, and he was not kidding. The Dutch driver mentioned that the upcoming challenger from the Austrian team would “look exactly the same” as its predecessor, RB-19.

Verstappen, donning a red PSV Eindhoven shirt, a club that he is very much fond of, was live on Twitch with his sim set-up. One of his co-players mentioned that the new 2024 cars do not have any distinctive body livery and are all exposed to carbon fiber. Hearing this, Verstappen laughed and leaked the important detail about their upcoming challenger.

He said in a video posted by RBR Daily on X, “Oh yes, it’s gonna look exactly the same. I tell you, it’s gonna look exactly the same.” As Max Verstappen kept repeating the same, his co-player on the other side of the scene immediately understood the joke and laughed it off.

Notably, almost all the team that have released their cars this year have their livery in black. Black is the dominant color with exposed carbon fiber on the body, compared to any other color. The paint job has taken a backseat as weight reduction has become priority in developing the car. However, the new liveries failed to impress fans no matter what teams they were from.

A few teams that released their 2024 liveries

McLaren was the first team to reveal their livery for the 2024 F1 season. The car boasted yellow lines, thick and thin with two primary colors, orange and black. They moved away from having blue in the body due to sponsor issues.

On the other hand, Haas also released their challenger named VF-24 and it was darker than its predecessor VF-23. The Stake F1 Team changed their signature color to Green from Red for their C44. Much like other teams, the overlay of Black remained.

As for Williams Racing, their livery almost felt the same with Komatsu branding and orange space for Duracell. Last but not least, Alpine stayed on the same path with the blackness of their A524. The rest of BWT’s branding with pink and blue remained the same.

As already mentioned, fans did not like how teams scrapped the paint off to make the car go dark for carbon fiber. This would help the teams to slash weight and be more efficient in aerodynamics.

As anticipated, Red Bull will take the path of other teams and bring out their RB-20 in a blacker version. Christian Horner’s team did not change their livery much, and according to him, he believes in not changing anything until it’s giving them performance. Despite this, there will always be a different level of anticipation on the part of fans.