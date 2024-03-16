Ollie Bearman Mirrors Rookie Max Verstappen in Many Ways but One: “Probably More Like Lewis Hamilton That Way”

Filling in for Carlos Sainz, Oliver Bearman secured an impressive P7 on the challenging Jeddah Corniche Circuit on his F1 debut. Former driver Johnny Herbert compared this debut to the performance of three-time champion Max Verstappen. Herbert feels that Bearman exhibited a level of maturity similar to Verstappen’s. However, one aspect of Bearman’s performance was reminiscent not of Verstappen, but of Lewis Hamilton.

Advertisement

Speaking with Racingnews365.com, Herbert said, “Verstappen made himself very broad. And I completely understand that. It was part of an intimidating role he tried to play. Lewis does that too, but in a very different way. You don’t see it as often with him as with Max. Ollie is probably more like Lewis in that way. Ollie is not aggressive. He is just calculated, very calculated.”

Subsequently, Herbert added that he was quite happy to see Bearman make his Ferrari debut stress-free. The 3-time race winner wanted to be clear that Bearman showed his ability to maintain composure and dispelled any additional expectations of being a Ferrari driver, in contrast to many rookie drivers who get nervous before making their debut.

Advertisement

Moreover, he claimed that the 18-year-old possessed all the ingredients a young Max Verstappen did. Herbert noted that Oliver Bearman had speed, a good brain that kept him out of danger, and the ability to perform under pressure.

Oliver Bearman gathers interest from four suitors

Oliver Bearman jumped into the SF-24 with minimal preparation. Despite that, he nearly knocked out Hamilton and started the race from P11. In the race itself, he made some incredible moves to finish seventh. Unfortunately, his heroics won’t be able to get him a Ferrari seat, yet.

Both Charles Leclerc and 2025 driver, Lewis Hamilton have multi-year contracts with the Maranello-based outfit in place. However, there are four teams that are reportedly interested in signing the 18-year-old, as quoted by Planet F1.

Journalist Andrew Benson, who spoke to the BBC, said that Ferrari’s closeness with Haas means he will most likely end up there. He later named the remaining three teams. He said, “Quite a few teams are likely to be interested in him after his performance in Saudi Arabia. So Ferrari could just as easily do a deal with Williams, Sauber, or perhaps even Alpine.”

Bearman’s focus as of now has shifted to F2, the actual series he is competing in this season. Whether he will be behind the wheel of the SF-24 in Melbourne next week or not, remains unclear.