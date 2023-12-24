HomeSearch

On the Same Boat as Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, George Russell Hopes for Max Verstappen-Like F1 Plot

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 24, 2023

Credits: IMAGO / Pro Shots and IMAGO / NurPhoto

When George Russell signed for Mercedes at the end of the 2021 season, he was expecting to be fighting for world championships and wins. However, since 2022, the Briton has only been able to score a single Grand Prix win. That hasn’t made him feel bitter about his time with the Silver Arrows, though, as he looks ahead with optimism to have a Verstappen-like F1 journey.

Even the likes of Max Verstappen did not become title-winning sensations overnight. The Dutchman had to wait an excruciating 6 years with Red Bull before he could challenge the might of Mercedes. Russell hopes to be on a similar trajectory soon.

The Briton seems to have a mature head on his shoulders as he admits the ground realities of F1. He told Motorsport Magazine (as quoted by Crash.net), “This is the sad reality of Formula 1 – only one team can get it right.” 

He knows the road ahead is tough, but seeks inspiration from the likes of Fernando Alonso and Verstappen who have endured the worst and come out on top.

But this mountain to climb does not dissuade him. “We need to bide our time, as frustrating as it is. But you’ve got great drivers like Charles [Leclerc] in the exact same position, Lando [Norris] in the exact same position. And this was Max four or five years ago in 2020 and prior. So, I’m not too bitter about it.”, stated the Mercedes driver.

George Russell hopes for Mercedes to not make mistakes in the 2024 F1 season

George Russell doesn’t mind waiting, but he wants to build towards a championship-winning season. Hence, before the 2024 season, he’s piled the pressure on his Mercedes teammates to avoid developmental mistakes of the past. He was quoted as saying, “Going into our third year now, I’m confident we’re not going to make those same mistakes.”

The W14 was a handful to drive and rectify for the team. Its flawed aerodynamic concept meant that the Silver Arrows were always two steps behind the Bulls throughout the 2023 season. However, Russell is confident that the team has sorted those niggles out with its 2024 challenger: the W15.

“Last year’s was a trickier car to drive,” he began. And he knew his season was doomed from the very start. “We took the wrong direction. We made some mistakes and that was evident as soon as we hit the track in Bahrain,” concluded the Briton. However, Russell is sure his team won’t repeat those same mistakes.

Despite Mercedes’s determination to set the record straight, their competitiveness is an unknown quality given how little is known about their rival’s developmental progress this early into the off-season. Only time will tell if 2024 is going to be Mercedes’ year of redemption.

