Lando Norris’ Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Biggest Lessons She Got After Breakup

The end of 2022 was uneventful for the McLaren star Lando Norris. In September, he got separated from his ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira, and since then, he got into a couple of spicy gossip episodes, which he would have wanted to avoid.

Right before he declared his split with Oliveira, his Instagram chats with a Dutch model got leaked, and he claimed to be single. Then in December, a Brazilian OnlyFans model claimed to have a hookup with Norris.

Something which didn’t reflect well on his reputation. Nevertheless, Oliveira and Norris’ split didn’t reflect anything ugly in public, but one of the stories on her Instagram hints at some harsh realities.

Lando Norris’ ex-girlfriend reveals what she learned after the breakup

Oliveira has more than 366,000 followers on Instagram, and she regularly engages with them. In one of her ‘question and answers’ sessions which happened two weeks ago, she was asked about her biggest learnings from last year.

“Your worth does not depend on who’s next to you, but not on yourself,” said Oliveira. “Happiness comes from the inside and it’s your own responsibility. No one can make you inferior without your consent.”

It somewhere hints at what a person usually goes through during a bad phase of a relationship and the complaints after separation. So, somewhere her message could be related to her learnings after leaving the relationship with Norris.

2023 gives a worse start

The 2022 season wasn’t ideal for McLaren when they finished P5 in the standings. However, 2023 has started on an even worse footing. Only in the third race did the Papaya team has gone to secure the first points in the season.

Norris finished P6 after a series of chaotic instances in Melbourne. That gave him an impressive haul of eight points. Whereas his teammate Oscar Piastri finished P8 and fetched him the first points of his career.

But McLaren’s performance in Australia doesn’t reflect their caliber. In fact, their poor straight-line speed got exposed when Norris failed to overtake Nico Hulkenberg on several attempts, even with the DRS advantage. Though, in the end, he managed to do it, but with a decent pace, he could have done it sooner.

So, McLaren is unlikely to achieve their objectives this season amidst the highly competitive midfield. But the season is long, and the Woking-based team could recover ahead.