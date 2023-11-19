Once Grumpy Max Verstappen Now in the Mood to Party as “99% Show” Has Him Screaming Viva Las Vegas!

The Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered an exhilarating yet chaotic race, featuring an early 5-second penalty for Max Verstappen. However, despite this setback, he staged a remarkable recovery, winning his 18th race of the season. Considering his incredible performance the Dutchman’s initial criticism of the weekend took a turn as he apparently shifted his mood at the Las Vegas track.

Nevertheless, a standout moment emerged as spectators spotted him joyfully singing “Viva Las Vegas” as a celebratory gesture, emphasizing a stark contrast from his grumpy sentiments.

When Formula One arrived at the Nevada strip for the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, all of the drivers were excited, with the exception of Max Verstappen, who called it a “99% show, 1% sporting event.” However, following his spectacular victory at the Las Vegas racetrack Verstappen’s attitude clearly changed. The Dutchman was delighted to win his 18th race of the season.

Interestingly while the 26-year-old advanced to the parking of his RB19 he received applause from his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and team boss Horner, commending his outstanding feat of securing three consecutive victories in the United States. Moreover, preceding the post-race interview, while the three podium holders were seated in a car circling the Las Vegas track, Verstappen’s excitement was clearly evident.

According to a widely circulated tweet, Verstappen was observed suggesting to Leclerc and Perez that they forego all other activities and head directly to the nightclubs. He remarked, “Let’s head straight to the nightclub, skip everything, see you tomorrow- or not.” Furthermore, Verstappen mentioned in the post-race interview his plan to revisit the Sin City racetrack in the coming year.

Max Verstappen has beef with Las Vegas organizer

Max Verstappen stands out as a dissenting voice amidst the widespread enthusiasm for the Las Vegas event. His recent disapproval of the race’s extravagant nature has garnered significant attention. Initially, he criticized the track’s flat-out sections, anticipating a lack of excitement, and later following the opening ceremony, Verstappen expressed displeasure, deeming the standing drivers as ” clowns.”

Nevertheless, despite Verstappen’s intense scrutiny, organizers stepped in, acknowledging that his criticism introduces an intriguing element to the overall race experience.

According to Steve Hill, the CEO of Las Vegas responsible for promoting the race and the city’s hotels, Verstappen’s critique appears to suggest a level of nervousness on his part. As per RBR daily, He said, “I don’t know if that’s because he’s just a little nervous or what but that will also bring a little edge to this [weekend].”

However, the Dutchman, known for his outspoken nature, didn’t remain quiet and responded sarcastically. The three-time champion said, ” Then that man knows me very well. Let him sort it out. Those people live in their own world, man. That’s of no use to you at all.”

In summary, the race was a dynamic event, notable not just for its financial impact but also for the thrilling on-track action. With the top three drivers consistently challenging each other, the Las Vegas Grand Prix emerged as a standout race in the 2023 season.