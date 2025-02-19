“One of My Career Highlights!”: F1 Commentator David Croft’s Wife Laura on Her Role in F1 75’s Success

F1 – F1 75 LIVE AT THE O2 LVMH and F175 logo during the F1 75 Live at The O2, F1 2025 season Launch event, on February 18, 2025 in London, United Kingdom | Credits- IMAGO / PsnewZ

In their bid to enhance the entertainment factor, F1 tried something special on Tuesday. They organized a mega launch event titled “F175” to mark the sport’s 75th anniversary, with all 10 teams, their drivers, and team principals present to reveal their upcoming liveries.

While fans were primarily eager to see the drivers and car liveries, appreciation must also be shown to the many people who worked behind the scenes to pull this event off.

One of them was David Croft‘s wife, Laura, who has been a part of the sport for 22 years.

Having previously worked in guest experience roles for both F1 and Aston Martin, she was deemed the right person to help pull off such a major event.

Joining her was F1’s Chief Commercial Officer, Emily Prazer, who was the brains behind the inaugural Las Vegas GP—one of the most spectacular races on the calendar.

Since the F1 75 event was such a huge success, Laura took to social media to thank those who placed their faith in her to help organize it. Referring to the event as “one of my career highlights,” she added, “Massive thanks to for putting their trust in me (especially Emily Prazer) and for everyone who pulled this event off in record time.

Laura Croft expresses her gratitude for receiving the chance to help organize F1 75’s launch event pic.twitter.com/tOzijpN6Up — Business F1 (@BusinessF158116) February 19, 2025

“Too many amazing folk to mention in one post but lucky to have worked alongside some of the sports and entertainment world’s greatest“.

Now, with F1 having put on such a show for the fans, the question arises: why did they decide to host such an event when the sport is typically focused on the action on the track?

F1 wanted to do something big to celebrate the sport’s 75th anniversary

This year’s launch event was likely a one-off, as F1 wanted to make it extra special to celebrate the sport’s 75th anniversary. Instead of each team unveiling their livery on a different day, all 10 teams launched theirs on the same night.

Each team was given seven minutes to unveil their car’s livery, with the freedom to allocate their time as they saw fit. For example, Aston Martin embraced their James Bond heritage, reenacting the famous Thames River chase scene from The World Is Not Enough. Both drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, raced to The O2 in true 007 style.

Along with reenacting this scene, Aston Martin also had 2025 Grammy Award winner Tems perform live. Beyond the livery launches, the event featured plenty of entertainment.

Comedian Jack Whitehall brilliantly hosted the night, keeping the 15,000 fans gathered at The O2 engaged with his impeccable comedic timing. The event also showcased incredible musical performances from Take That, American singer Kane Brown, American composer Brian Tyler, and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly.