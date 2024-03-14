Toto Wolff Comes Out Unscathed After Crashing $620,000 Mercedes at Legendary Italian Circuit

Formula 1 is currently going through a week’s break before action resumes in Australia. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff took this opportunity to take a $620,000 Mercedes AMG GT3 out for a spin. The Austrian manager chose the legendary Imola circuit for his excursion. However, the outing turned out to be a nightmare when he crashed the GT3. Fortunately, he came out unscathed.

Speaking about the crash, Wolff told German publication OE24 (as per a post shared by @JunaidSamodien_ on X), “My driving skills are not ideal at the moment. During our tests in Imola, I had a problem with the traction control and pecked the wall after two laps.”

Wolff then played down the crash as a “kiss on the wall” compared to his devastating accident on the Nordschleife circuit years ago. Driving a Porsche 911 RSR back in 2009, Wolff catapulted into the steel guardrail after his rear-right tire exploded.

As per an ESPN report, the only surviving onboard camera recorded him turning off the engine, removing the steering, stepping out of the car, and falling unconscious over the other side of the barriers. He, however, remembers none of that.

Fortunately, the recent crash was nowhere as severe. It was also not as fierce as his crash last year that rendered him sporting a cast for a while. Because of all his nervy moments previously, it is fair to say that the 52-year-old cannot catch a break.

2023 summer break was a nightmare for Toto Wolff

Without wasting any time, Toto Wolff took off for a vacation with his family right after the F1 summer break kicked off in 2023. The vacation became a forgettable one just as quickly. Everything went well until Wolff and the rest of his family stuck to the track while karting.

However, the Austrian needed a bigger adrenaline kick and chose to go out for a round of mountain biking. That was when things went south. A bad fall from the bike saw Toto break an elbow. Toto’s wife, Susie, updated the fans about the incident with a picture of her husband sporting a cast on his arm.

She, as quoted by Sports Illustrated, wrote, “Action-packed start to the summer holidays. Last picture shows how the downhill mountain biking ended for Toto…”

Later, on being approached by Planet F1, Mercedes confirmed that Toto had suffered a fractured elbow. The team also assured that the 52-year-old would be completely fit before the Belgian GP.

Staying true to his daredevil self, Toto refused to keep the fracture from holding him back. The Mercedes boss went surfing with a brace on his left arm. Thanks to Susie, the pictures once again made their way to the fans.