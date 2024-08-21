Charles Leclerc Explains Why He Never Had a Bad Relationship With His Teammates

Although Charles Leclerc has been in F1 for over half a decade now, he has never had a bad relationship with any of his teammates. The Monegasque explained the reasoning behind the same on the most recent episode of the F1: Beyond the Grid Podcast.

When host Tom Clarkson asked him about the same, Leclerc replied, “I felt like I’ve been lucky in my career, at least in Formula 1, that I always ended up with drivers that were really open to the discussion and that I also could separate what was happening on the track and then the off-track relationship. That was really important as well.”

AW one of their very first pictures together when they were just forming their bromance pic.twitter.com/pauriojtFY — Miks (@leclerc16CL) March 9, 2022

Explaining how his teammates had a similar mindset, Leclerc added, “That was always the case with my teammates. So, I’ve been very happy, whether it was with Marcus [Ericsson], with Seb [Vettel] or with Carlos [Sainz] now.”

When asked about having any particular memory of a bad relationship with a driver, Leclerc pointed out how there are heated moments on track, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that two drivers have a bad relationship. He explained how it is acceptable to have different perspectives.

Leclerc suggested he gets on well with everybody and doesn’t have any problems. The bromance with both Sainz and Vettel was exceptional. Multiple memorable moments like Vettel trolling Leclerc about Senorita and Sainz flying paper planes with the Monegasque had the fans melt.

Leclerc will now team up with Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 F1 season. The 2025 Ferrari driver pairing is arguably the most anticipated sports moment.

Leclerc and Hamilton’s 2025 plans as teammates

Although a few months still remain before Hamilton joins Leclerc at Ferrari, the two have already begun discussing their shared passions. Speaking of the same, Leclerc said, “Definitely one of the drivers in which recently, especially, we have spoken the most out of our passions, especially music and fashion.”

When asked if the two can perhaps produce music together, Leclerc replied, “It’s going to be difficult to do a mix of my music and his music, but why not?” Meanwhile, other than their shared passion for music, Leclerc and Hamilton are also pet lovers.

Leclerc’s dog, Leo, and Hamilton’s dog, Roscoe, were also pictured together at the 2024 British GP. Hamilton and Leclerc plan on having pet dates after becoming teammates.

While Leclerc and Hamilton undoubtedly seem to have big plans of gelling together when they become teammates, all their plans may fail if the two find themselves in a title fight. Leclerc is desperate to win his maiden championship, while Hamilton is eyeing a record eighth title himself.