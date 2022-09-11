“It wasn‘t a worthy end” – Helmut Marko is unhappy with Max Verstappen’s win at Italian GP

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is not happy with the results of the Italian GP even though Max Verstappen claimed victory.

The Italian GP saw quite a debatable end as the FIA decided to finish the race while running behind the safety car. This saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claim the victory but Helmut Marko believes that it wasn’t a worthy end to the race.

After McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo stopped on the track after he faced some reliability issues in his car and triggered the safety car. Both Verstappen and his rival Charles Leclerc pitted for fresh tyres under the safety car for a thrilling restart.

But with only three laps remaining to end the race and a delay in recovering Ricciardo’s car from the track, the FIA decided to finish the race behind the safety car.

The decision disappointed the Tifosi and a lot of boos came toward Verstappen as he stood in the first place.

Marko, Red Bull’s advisor, also thinks that it was a bad decision to end the race behind the safety car even though the Dutchman won.

Helmut Marko just said to Sky Germany that it wasn‘t a worthy end of a race. He thinks it was the bad decision to end it behind the SC & that the SC potentially choose the wrong car to “catch”. Even if a restart and one lap would have made it close for Red Bull.#ItalianGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) September 11, 2022

Max Verstappen won his fifth race in a row

The reigning champion has taken his first win in Monza and has also claimed his fifth victory in a row in the current season.

Verstappen has increased his lead even further in the drivers’ standings with 335 points while Leclerc stands at P2 with 219.

Speaking in the post-race interview, the Dutchman said, “We had a great race. On every compound we were good. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a restart at the end but overall we had a really good day.”

“It was really enjoyable to drive today. A great day for us. It took a bit of time to be on a great podium like this.”

