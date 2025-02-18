mobile app bar

“Only Ayrton Was Missing”: Zak Brown Missed His Favorite Driver Senna While Having Dinner With Champions

Zak Brown is a McLaren man through and through. It was his favorite team long before he joined F1, and most of his favorite drivers — some of the sport’s best — drove for the Woking-based outfit.

Brown even rejected a “fantastic” job opportunity at Formula One itself to work at McLaren. He wanted to work in the pinnacle of motorsport, but doing so for his beloved team was a dream come true.

And the reason Brown loved McLaren? Ayrton Senna.

The Brazilian, who won three World Championships with McLaren in 1988, 1990, and 1991, became a legend with the team and drew countless fans to the British squad — Brown included. Sadly, when Brown’s fantasy dinner became a reality, Senna was the one missing.

The American boss posted a picture with four former World Champions — Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, and Mika Hakkinen. Huge names, with Andretti being the only one who didn’t drive for McLaren in the past.

Brown, however, admitted that there was one driver whom he wished could have joined them at their dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant in London. And that was Senna, his favorite driver. “Only Ayrton was missing,” Brown wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

For him, it must have been an emotional moment, because he would be thinking about how nice it would have been to have all five of his racing heroes together in the same place. After all, idolizing him is what got him to McLaren in the first place.

“McLaren has always been my favorite team, ever since Ayrton Senna joined in 1988… I love the history, and so yes, while I’m focused on today and tomorrow, I definitely think about the past…”

Sadly, Senna passed away 30 years ago during the fateful 1994 San Marino GP. The three-time World Champion, however, still continues to inspire new generations, who look up to his work ethic and love for F1.

