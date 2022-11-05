“Only friendly relationship is with Pierre Gasly”: Charles Leclerc opens up about difficulty in making friends withing F1

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco is interviewed after he takes the second place during qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc has been in F1 since 2018 and is one of the most popular drivers. He has a good relationship with almost everyone in the paddock, including Max Verstappen who he formerly shared some animosity with. In the first few races this year, after some closely fought battles between the two, Leclerc and Verstappen appeared to have kept their differences aside.

Other than that, he also seems close to teammate Carlos Sainz. However, in a recent interview, the Monegasque driver admitted that the only real friend he has in F1 is Pierre Gasly. This is because the two have known each other for a very long time.

Gasly and Leclerc spend a lot of time together, both inside and outside of F1. They are also spotted together sometimes before races in the drivers’ parade, talking to one another. Other than Gasly, Leclerc does not feel he has a truly friendly bond with anyone else on the grid.

Making true friends in F1 is rare but not impossible, says Charles Leclerc

F1 drivers are some of the most competitive athletes in the world. It’s also a very unique sport, since the drivers have to compete against their teammates to prove their worth. This is why drivers who were good friends before reaching the top often fall out. A huge example is Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg’s friendship.

The two were best friends as kids and even in the junior circuit. However, their relationship turned sour as soon as they became teammates at Mercedes, and it still hasn’t been mended to this date.

And between drivers, is it possible to build a friendly relationship? Charles: “It is rare but it is possible. The only truly friendly relationship I have in the paddock is with Pierre. We have known each other for many years & shared many experiences. That has bonded us a lot.” — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) November 5, 2022

Leclerc insists that maintaining true friendships in F1 is rare, but impossible. That is when he went on to cite Pierre Gasly as his only true friend.

“It is rare but it is possible,” he said. “The only truly friendly relationship I have in the paddock is with Pierre. We have known each other for many years & shared many experiences. That has bonded us a lot.”

Leclerc and Gasly are on opposite ends of the spectrum

Leclerc and Gasly are currently fighting on opposite ends of the pack. The former is fighting at the front for podiums whereas the Frenchman is struggling to get into the points with a sub-par AlphaTauri outfit.

CONFIRMED: Pierre Gasly will join Alpine in 2023 on a multi-year deal #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 7, 2022

Next season, however, Gasly will join his home outfit Alpine. The Enstone-based team are expected to make big strides and aim to compete for wins very soon. Whether fighting for wins together affects Gasly and Leclerc’s relationship or not, is yet to be seen.