“Only two drivers in F1 who are halfway to Max Verstappen’s level”: Red Bull chief claims 2022 F1 champion is way superior than rest of grid in skillset

At 25, Max Verstappen is smashing records like never imagined. The two-time world champion already has 34 wins in his bag, as he took a giant leap this year and fetched a record 14 wins this season.

The previous record was joint-held by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher at 13. Therefore, there was no stopping Verstappen from continuing his reign on the world championship throne.

With Red Bull, Verstappen is probably getting started. Until the new engine regulations kick in, the Milton-Keynes outfit and the Dutchman would be favourites every season until the new major regulations promise to shift the tide.

Only two drivers halfway to Max Verstappen’s calibre

With Verstappen riding at an all-time high, Helmut Marko thinks only two drivers reach halfway of Verstappen’s calibre. The rest are not even that good enough. He named Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

“There are only two drivers in Formula 1 who are halfway to Verstappen’s level, and they are Leclerc and Hamilton,” said Marko to RTL. He further called Charles Leclerc a good prospect but very error-prone.

Though, he admitted that Mercedes is predicted to improve in 2023 and reach its former self. Hamilton will be a bigger threat next year. However, Mercedes would have to reflect on their learning of this season next summer.

Will Red Bull be bothered by the 2023 fine?

So, with Red Bull being found guilty of the minor cost cap breach, they have been penalized $7 million along with a 10% reduction in the wind-tunnel time. It’s certainly a big blow to their aero development.

However, Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin doesn’t see Red Bull getting too much affected by it. He said with reduced time in the wind tunnel. They would be saving a massive amount compared to the other teams.

Thus, that money can reduce the weight of the car. Every kilogram added to an F1 car affects the speed by one or two-tenths of a second, and it reflects on the performance. So, Shovlin doesn’t see a huge loss to Red Bull in 2023.

But if Mercedes improves, and Ferrari also works on their mistakes of 2022. The 2023 season can be one of the most exciting seasons of all time.

