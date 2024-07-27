Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon ‘Destroyed McDonald’s’ in Celebration of McLaren Star’s First F1 Win

The entire F1 world was shocked by the calm and composed demeanor of Oscar Piastri after securing his maiden Grand Prix win. There were no overflowing emotions on the radio as well. However, that’s just the young Australian’s nature. Staying true to it, the 23-year-old’s post-race celebrations were also subdued. He revealed how instead of any “glamorous” outing, he just had some take-out with Alex Albon and Lando Norris.

Piastri revealed he flew out with teammate Norris and his friend, besides Albon. However, their plane was delayed and instead of Nice, they all flew to Marseille. Piastri revealed during a Sky Sports interview how he took out time for McDonald’s and Monopoly in that delay.

He said, “In the flight delay, there was a little bit of food in the lounge but nothing that was really taking our fancy. So McDonald’s was just around the corner so we went for a Mac run. It was me, Alex Albon, and one of Lando’s friends. Lando stayed behind for that one.”

“But we demolished the McDonald’s we played Monopoly on the plane home so that was a celebration. Very riveting and hardcore!”, the Aussie added.

“Monopoly & McDonalds” Oscar Piastri celebrated his FIRST win in Formula One in style pic.twitter.com/BLr1ekxScf — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 26, 2024

After a heavy meal and intense board game competition on the plane, he made it home at 5 am. His girlfriend was waiting and the exhausted Australian went straight to bed. Perhaps not the same routine, but Piastri will aim to head back home with the same feeling after the Belgian GP.

Piastri and Co. aiming to head to the F1 summer break on a high

The winning feeling still hasn’t sunk in for the young Australian. However, after an extremely positive start to the season, Piastri and Co. want to end the first half on a high.

McLaren is currently the team to beat and they want to maintain this perspective in the Belgian GP as well. Perhaps another strong performance and race win might bring out the screams from the mature 23-year-old.

After the first day at Spa Francorchamps, the signs are all positive for the Woking team. Piastri set the second-fastest time throughout the day. He was a second faster on the track in the second practice session compared to the first. With the all-important qualifying session scheduled on Saturday, the last practice will define the MCL38’s prowess on the legendary circuit.

The competition will still be tight at the front. However, with consistent progress, McLaren could very well be able to reduce Red Bull’s advantage with another win in Spa.