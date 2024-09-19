Oscar Piastri Determined to Settle “Unfinished Business” as He Aims For 2024 Constructors’ Title

Contrary to the narrative surrounding Oscar Piastri, the Australian is a team player. He highlighted his desire to work for the common team goal during a chat with Tom Clarkson on the Quad Lock YouTube channel. The constructors’ championship is the goal which he confessed before McLaren took the lead in the standings in Baku. However, he also gave insight into the strong performances due to his “unfinished business” with some of the tracks.

After winning the Azerbaijan GP, McLaren took the lead in the championship by 20 points. This is the first time the Woking outfit is leading the constructors’ championship since 2014. He said, “Obviously, as a team, we are fighting for the Constructors Championship, which is a big, big target for us and something we didn’t really expect six months ago.”

However, the 23-year-old also highlighted his personal goal. “I think on a personal level, I have a lot of tracks that last year was my first time going to these circuits. So I have some unfinished business with some of them and some things I want to improve from last time I was there,” he added.

In an old interview, Piastri also mentioned how the drivers’ title is still an “outside possibility”. However, that’s not the case anymore. If McLaren can optimize its strategy and continue beating Red Bull regularly, Lando Norris is in a better position to clinch the championship.

Can Norris snatch the drivers’ championship title away from Max Verstappen?

Despite not having started the season in the fastest car, Norris is now 59 points away from taking the championship lead. With seven races to go, it’s still a real possibility if the 24-year-old can consistently attain podium places and win races. Given the MCL38’s pace and current superiority over Red Bull, Norris can do so with ease.

Moreover, the upcoming Marina Bay Street Circuit does not suit the RB20. To add insult to injury, McLaren is bringing upgrades to Singapore to strengthen their chances. The Bristol-born driver can significantly reduce the deficit in the upcoming races. McLaren bosses have also put faith in Norris’ chances and decided to back him for the remainder of the campaign.

However, it’s still an uphill task. The upcoming traditional circuits after Singapore will all favor Red Bull. Even if the RB20 is not as fast or dominant as its predecessor, Verstappen is still a big factor. The Dutchman has already won a couple of races on his merit, despite the RB20’s struggles.

If he can manage a few more wins, he will put himself out of touching distance. Thus, from here on, Norris and McLaren can’t make a single error if they truly want to complete the championship double in 2024.