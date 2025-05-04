Oscar Piastri Keeps His Promise to Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Shows off Dance Moves After Dominant Miami GP

Oscar Piastri put in a phenomenal drive at the 2025 Miami GP on Sunday to seal the sixth Grand Prix win of his career. Starting from fourth on the grid, the Australian driver muscled his way past the likes of Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen in the opening phases of the 57-lap race and never looked back.

Becoming the first McLaren driver since Mika Hakkinen in 1998 to win three consecutive races, Piastri got out of his car in Parc Ferme to celebrate with his teammates. And quite surprisingly, the 24-year-old—often reserved in his celebrations—quickly put on his dancing shoes to deliver an epic rendition of The Griddy!

Made viral on TikTok by college footballer, Allen Davis back in 2018, this particular dance move has become a pop culture sensation. But why did Piastri celebrate with the Griddy dance?

As it turns out, in the build-up to the Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, Piastri linked up with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Justin Jefferson—who is popular for celebrating with the Griddy—taught him that dance move.

Piastri nailed it on his first attempt, prompting Jefferson to say, “So, the next race you win, you get out of the car [and hit the Griddy].” He was persistent and even stated that no one in the racing world had done the Griddy. Jefferson felt it was a golden chance for Piastri to sprinkle that NFL flavor in the F1 paddock.

Safe to say, the Melbourne-born driver is a man of his word, as he kept his promise to Jefferson after triumphing over his teammate Lando Norris and reigning champion Verstappen to extend his lead in the 2025 title race.

Upon seeing Piastri’s dance, the Vikings #18 promptly reacted on X: “OSCARRRRRR!!! LETS GOOOOO”—a comment that summarizes the feeling of all F1 fans backing the Aussie, given his impeccable run of form with four wins in six races so far.

The race in Miami panned out in Piastri’s favor after a turn 1 moment between Norris and Verstappen. The #4 driver was squeezed onto the run-off into turn 2, leading to Kimi Antonelli and Piastri moving past him. And even though he got back in second place later on, Norris was not able to challenge for the race lead.

From there on, Piastri made easy pickings of the 18-year-old Mercedes driver. Naturally, Verstappen was a tough nut to crack for the Australian. However, after their breathtaking battle for multiple laps—in which Piastri was incisive enough to pull off the overtake—the #81 driver built a commanding lead over the field.

In the end, McLaren secured a dominant 1-2 finish with the duo of Piastri and Norris finishing a whopping 32 seconds ahead of their closest rival on track, George Russell, respectively.

Piastri’s win sees him pull a 16-point lead over Norris in the drivers’ standings with Verstappen another 16 points behind the Briton in third. With a quarter of the season now concluded, the Aussie moves into the European leg of the season in firm contention of bagging his maiden world title.