$12,000,000 Salaried Carlos Sainz Revealed Contract Complications Amid Exit Rumors

Carlos Sainz is often regarded as the driver to play second fiddle to his teammate in Ferrari, Charles Leclerc. This has come after the Spanish driver’s inability to keep up with the Monegasque, and for this, he received ample criticism. However, the latter half of the 2023 season has been an entirely different story with the Spaniard turning the table. Now. as per AS, Sainz has come up to share the contract complications he faced during his off-form days.

The 29-year-old signed a contract with the Prancing Horse earlier, which will see him at Maranello till the end of the 2024 season. According to the contract, he is paid $12,000,000 annually. Moreover, Sainz is still to see his contract extended with the Red team.

As there is no concrete report of Sainz’s contract renewal, the former McLaren driver was recently linked with a move to Audi when the German giants would arrive on the grid in 2026. This has come amid Sainz’s father’s frustration with Fred Vasseur and Co.

Carlos Sainz reveals all about his contract complications

Sainz, in an interview with AS, recently talked about his earlier days when he failed to make amends. With that, he also mentioned how things didn’t change drastically once he began to perform.

He said, “I wasn’t so bad when I was criticized, nor am I so good now. You have to go race by race, in sport you always go through good and bad moments and you have to focus on yourself.”

Citing Sainz’s previous performances, many experts believe Ferrari has halted any discussion on extending their driver’s contract. Admittedly, the case is similar when it comes to Leclerc, with whom the Spanish driver shares a thoroughly professional relationship.

How do Leclerc and Sainz form up in Ferrari?

Carlos Sainz switched from McLaren to arrive at Ferrari in 2021. In doing so, he replaced Aston Martin-bound Sebastian Vettel. From there on, he began to grow his intra-team relationship with the Monegasque.

The duo shares an amicable yet competitive bond and leaves no stone unturned to take advantage of each other on track. Therefore, if Ferrari decides to retain Sainz beyond 2024, the level of competitiveness with Leclerc is sure to increase.

Admittedly, both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been Even-Steven when it comes to their performance. In 2021, Sainz finished ahead of Leclerc. The 2022 season saw the opposite, and coming into 2023, the 2021 is getting repeated with the Spaniard leading the Monegasque driver.