Don’t Be Late to the Party! With 57K+ Followers and Just One Post, Lewis Hamilton Starts Another Instagram Account

As of 15 hours ago, Lewis Hamilton has made yet another shocking move. However, this move is only limited to Instagram but already gathering a lot of attention. We are talking about the Brit creating a new Instagram page with the username “indegoblack”. Hamilton recently posted a 5-photo carousel on Instagram. Although not from his official account but on the aforementioned page. Why? A simple concept that is popular among the Instagram community.

The concept in question is “Finsta” short for Fake Instagram. Users create a secondary page to post photos that normally wouldn’t see the light of day but hold value in their lives. Photos that are not aesthetic enough for the main account. This is the entire purpose of a Finsta and Lewis Hamilton created his and posted a Tokyo dump.

The first of the five photos is a dark image of Hamilton sitting on a Nissan Skyline GT-R Brit in front of the Tokyo Tower. The second is of a dirty RC Dirt Buggy called Big Homer Super Buggy. This gave us context for the caption which read, “Come a long way from the big homer. From one super buggy to the next. Tokyo part two —”.

At the time of writing, the page has already amassed a whopping 57K+ followers with just 1 post in the 15 hours since its inception. The post has also gathered 700+ comments and thousands of likes. But how can one be sure it really is the Mercedes man’s Finsta? Well, there are two tell-tell signs.

First, among the 57K+ followers, there’s one called “roscoelovescoco”. For the unaware, that’s Hamilton’s bulldog Roscoe’s official page, who also features in the fifth photo in the carousel. Second and perhaps the most authenticating, Lewis Hamilton has liked the post from his main account. This was enough to prove to the fans this is, in fact, Hamilton’s second account as they rushed to Twitter to talk about it.

Lewis Hamilton becomes the talk of Twitter town with yet another Instagram account

This isn’t the first time Hamilton has made a secret Instagram account. He launched his brand Plus44 in a similar fashion, which has become a thriving business now. So even though it’s a surprising move, we wouldn’t put it past the Brit. However, the LH army on Twitter has gone into a frenzy after the Brit’s sly Instagram activity. The fans are admitting they can’t keep up with all the new accounts.

The fans were left confused but there is they’re sure it’s Hamilton behind the account. However there are still doubts about the motivation behind the new account.

Some fans are going to lengths to figure out the reason.

While some are blindly following him, whatever he does.

The LH army is with the Brit no matter what he does and where he goes. The new account is another outlet to keep up with their favorite star and perhaps get a better insight into his life.