McLaren F1 Boss Hinted Towards Mega Development: “Can Already See Progress”

McLaren F1 boss Andrea Stella recently opened up on their development for the upcoming 2024 F1 season. After having a brilliant second half of the season in 2023, expectations are high now for the Papayas. Therefore, the new updates from Stella are sure to bring some hope to the fans.

Speaking about this, Stella told Motorsport, “Fortunately, the sport is very quantitative. We can already see in the wind tunnel and computer simulations what kind of progress you are making and we also know whether a certain development means a two-tenth, half-a-second, or perhaps seven-tenth improvement at the start of the season.”

Admittedly, McLaren finished the 2023 F1 season in P4, over 100 points behind Mercedes and Ferrari. Therefore, the pressure is on them to get the better of their immediate rivals first and then focus on Red Bull.

As Red Bull claimed 21 wins out of 22 races, the limelight will be on them next season for sure. However, Zak Brown’s team needs to make sure they come up with enough progress to help Lando Norris grab a win in 2024.

Norris wants to compete after having an average debut at McLaren

Lando Norris debuted with McLaren back in 2019. Since then to this day, the British driver failed to win a race whereas his teammate Daniel Ricciardo has already won one. Furthermore, his new teammate Oscar Piastri was also victorious in the Sprint race, but Norris always had to settle for podiums.

As the Woking-based team hasn’t been doing very well since his debut, Norris didn’t keep quiet about it. Speaking about this, he said in a report published by Racingnews365, “It is Formula 1, and some things move quickly, and therefore you would say: ‘Have we done a good enough job?’ and you’d have to say: ‘No, we haven’t over the last five years.”

Now, as the British team has already embarked on a great journey in the latter half of the season, Norris would want his team to provide him with a race-winning car. A car that would help him to claim a win, finally after five years.

McLaren brought in important personnel from rival Red Bull such as Rob Marshall. They are expected to play a massive role in the development for the next seasons. Lando Norris, also feels that the top men out there would also help them to achieve greatness in the future.