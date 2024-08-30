Oscar Piastri Makes a Statement on Best Friend Logan Sargeant’s Sacking: “Bold Move”

Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri raced alongside each other in the junior formula categories as they made their way into F1. The two made their F1 debut in 2023 and have referred to each other as their best friend on the F1 grid. As the Williams driver was sacked, Piastri came out to make a statement.

Williams let go of Sargeant after the Dutch GP following his major crash at Zandvoort. The frequent crashes that cost the team millions to repair and the lack of points scored by the American driver are believed to be the reasons behind the sacking. Franco Colapinto was brought in to replace Sargeant.

“who is your best friend in formula 1?” Logan: “hm, i would say, probably Oscar” STOP IT MY HEART PLEASE pic.twitter.com/xFNXPrR8GX — Tea® mourning era! ✩ (@sargeantstroll) April 30, 2024

According to Racer.com, Piastri said, “It was a little bit of a shock, obviously it wasn’t an easy time for him in F1. I think it was much more difficult for him than maybe I expected it to be, going into F1. For me, his potential was much greater than what was on show in F1, for whatever reason it might be.”

The Aussie added that Sargeant’s exit wasn’t unexpected but Colapinto being his replacement, “I don’t think the change was completely unexpected. Quite a bold move to put Franco in, I would say, but best of luck to him.”

Piastri advocated the American driver’s raw pace and explained how he was super quick during their time as teammates in junior categories. The Aussie added that Sargeant‘s potential is much higher than what he was able to showcase during his time in F1.

With the Fort Lauderdale-born driver leaving the sport, Piastri would miss his friend and former F3 teammate on the grid. However, Sargeant once revealed that they anyway don’t get the time to hang out despite being in the same paddock.

Sargeant on not having “much time” to hang out with Piastri

Even the best of friends on the grid, like Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, don’t get the time to hang out given the hectic schedule of an F1 driver, especially on the race weekend. Despite calling Piastri his best friend, Sargeant explained that the two talk less than they used to since they got a full-time F1 seat.

Sargeant said, “You get to the F1 paddock and you’re so busy…you don’t really have much time to talk to people. We’re here from morning to night working within the team trying to extract every hundredth and that doesn’t leave much time for friends.”

Regardless, the duo somehow finds time to play padel together or catch up at the airport after a race weekend.