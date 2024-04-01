“We Probably Talk Less”: Logan Sargeant on Diminishing Bromance With Oscar Piastri

They started as teammates, raced for a year, shared some brilliant memories, and now, they have a tough time catching up. Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant go way back. Before they were stars in F1, the two were teammates dreaming of making it big. As F1 ventured into Australia, Piastri’s homeland, Sargeant shed limelight on his bromance with the McLaren driver, and went down the memory lane.

“I think if anything we probably talk less,” said Sargeant to The Roar. “You get to the F1 paddock and you’re so busy. You don’t really have much time to talk to people. We’re here from morning to night working within the team trying to extract every hundredth and that doesn’t leave much time for friends.”

Piastri and Sargeant raced together in F3 for Prema back in 2020 alongside Frederik Vesti. Fast forward to 2024, and they’re both in F1, but not in touch personally. Sargeant tries his best. He takes time out of their busy schedule to have occasional conversations with the McLaren driver. Unfortunately, things won’t be like they were four years ago.

“We still do every once in a while,” said Sargeant talking about how often he speaks to Piastri. “We played paddle in Bahrain and you know, here and there of course. We see each other at the airport, stuff like that. But realistically it’s not really possible in a race weekend.”

The pair, popularly known as ‘Loscar’ are racing on two different sides of the grid. While Piastri is trying to be as competitive as possible, get himself a podium and if possible a race win, Sargeant is dealing with something completely different. The American driver is finding it hard to finish in the points and at the same time, survive in F1.

Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant fighting different battles

Oscar Piastri had one of the most memorable debut seasons in Formula 1 last year. The Australian driver finished in P9 with 97 points, including two podiums and a sprint race win under his belt.

From the very get-go, he gave his teammate Lando Norris, a much more experienced F1 driver, a run for his money. With the wealth of talent he possesses, many tip Piastri to become a race winner in the near future. Even a World Champion.

On the other hand, Logan Sargeant is finding it difficult to even compete for points. He is struggling to find his feet in the sport and driving for a team that is considerably weaker, isn’t helping his cause.

Sargeant’s teammate Alex Albon has completely outperformed him, which makes him the second priority in his own outfit. Most recently, he had to give his car up to Albon in Melbourne for the race, even though it was the latter who crashed his one beyond repair.