Christian Horner Frustrated by Toto Wolff’s Yet Another Max Verstappen Pitch

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has expressed his frustrations with Toto Wolff’s recent remarks about wanting to sign Max Verstappen. The British boss said that Wolff should focus on his own side rather than making pitches for drivers that “are unavailable“.

Horner was quoted by The Race as saying, “I don’t think Toto’s problem is with his drivers. He’s got other elements that he needs to be focussing on rather than focussing on drivers that are unavailable.”

Wolff has been keen to sign Verstappen from Red Bull as a replacement for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who will leave Mercedes and join Ferrari in 2025. The Austrian demonstrated his interest in signing Verstappen after rumors emerged that the Dutchman was considering leaving Milton Keynes because of the turmoil in the Red Bull camp.

Soon after Red Bull began investigating Christian Horner for alleged “inappropriate behavior” towards a female employee, rumors emerged that a power struggle began in the team. As per reports, Horner was on one side. Meanwhile, Helmut Marko, Max Verstappen, and Jos Verstappen were on the other.

This has prompted speculation about Verstappen potentially snubbing Red Bull and joining Mercedes. However, since things seem to have reportedly cooled down at Milton Keynes, Verstappen perhaps will stay with the team.

Max Verstappen reveals what he needs to stay at Red Bull

Max Verstappen has not ruled out the idea of moving away from Red Bull. However, as things stand, the 26-year-old would be more than happy to honor his current Red Bull contract, provided one simple condition is met.

He said in an interview, “We want to have a quiet, peaceful environment. And, of course, as long as I am happy with the team, there is no reason to leave.” He made these remarks after reports emerged a few weeks ago that Marko could leave Red Bull because of his alleged involvement in compromising Christian Horner.

Verstappen has a close bond with Marko and had already suggested previously that he may leave the team if Marko left. However, with things now seemingly having settled, Verstappen may now be at peace and could be ready to see out his current contract.