Kelly Piquet Flaunts Exclusive Collection as Brand Ambassador Charles Leclerc Reveals Origin Story With Luxury Jewelry Brand

APM Monaco announced their ambassadorial partnership with Charles Leclerc in June 2022. Ever since then, the Ferrari ace has proudly carried the brand’s jewelry. In a recent interview, Leclerc revealed that courtesy of his Monegasque status, he was always aware of the jewelry brand which finds its origins in Monaco as well. The latest to join him in promoting the brand is none other than his rival Max Verstappen’s model girlfriend, Kelly Piquet.

Speaking with L’Officiel, Leclerc said, “First of all I knew Louis [Prette], who is from Monaco, and Monaco is ultimately a village, everyone knows each other more or less. In addition to that, there was a store at the Métropole.”

“And above all, APM Monaco has had great international success – there are few Monegasque brands that have such success in the world… So, I have always followed it because it is a name that I heard very often in the Principality.”

Kelly Piquet took to Instagram to promote the brand’s exclusive Collection Noël.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C017e2bsgLC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In the interview, Leclerc also revealed he wears jewelry daily. He said a bracelet and a ring were among the basics he always carries on his person.

Charles Leclerc expresses his fashion obsession.

In the F1 paddocks, Lewis Hamilton has earned quite a name for his fashion choices. That takes the shine away from drivers like Charles Leclerc who boast of a wide array of fashion associations.

Apart from APM Monaco, he endorses Giorgio Armani’s Made to Measure clothing line. In an old interview with Gazzetta, Leclerc went as far as expressing his desire to start a fashion brand of his own in the future.

As far as his style goes, the Monegasque is quite fluid and likes to go with the spirit of the occasion. In the L’Officiel interview, he said, “I adapt to events. I don’t have a particular style, even if I’m more of the classic type because I really like suits, which I wear less often during the summer of course.”

Moving on to his role models, Leclerc revealed, “I have always really liked Giorgio Armani, for me he has always been an icon of class and elegance.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Charles_Leclerc/status/1317451872622514176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

F1 rival Lewis Hamilton is another fashionista he admires. Speaking with Gazzetta, earlier this year, Leclerc lauded Hamilton for his ability to pull off “strange” fashion choices. He also admitted to sharing opinions on fashion with the 7-time champion often in their casual conversations.

However, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell is a fan of the Ferrari drivers style. Last year, in an episode of The Only Podcast That Matters, Russell picked Leclerc as one of his three choices for a fashion podium.