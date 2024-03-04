F1 Expert Questions Fred Vasseur’s Decision as ‘Lewis Hamilton Might Bring Some Chaos to Ferrari’

Lewis Hamilton’s surprising move to switch to Ferrari in 2025 has received the most media attention in the past month. Although the switch has made a lot of headlines, F1 pundit Martin Brundle claims that a key aspect is still not addressed. As per the ex-F1 driver, Hamilton’s entry at the Ferrari camp is likely to bring some disruption along with it.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports about the same Brundle said, “When I sometimes hear Vasseur talk about Hamilton’s arrival, I wonder whether he is one hundred percent satisfied with the disruption it will bring.”

Brundle’s assertions are certainly a point of discussion. This is because Ferrari has chosen to replace their current driver Carlos Sainz with Hamilton, who in himself is a big brand. Therefore, given this replacement, Brundle thinks that the addition of Hamilton by Ferrari may lead to a power struggle within the squad.

Advertisement

As a result, the Maranello camp may have to cater to the demands of its drivers rather than focus on raising overall performance.

Additionally, Brundle notes that the atmosphere of the present team appears to be more relaxed than it would be during Hamilton’s tenure. The reasoning behind it makes perfect sense since both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have a close bond that goes beyond the racetrack. In light of this, the 64-year-old thinks ‘only a part of Vasseur’ might be happier with Hamilton’s arrival since next year he’ll have to deal with chaos.

How Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut can impact their preference for Charles Leclerc?

Since joining Ferrari in 2019, Charles Leclerc has emerged as the team’s face. Over this time, the team has banked on the Monegasque in the hopes that he can bring back Ferrari’s glory. Unfortunately, the Scuderia hasn’t won a championship since 2008, and their closest point came in 2022, thanks to the supreme efforts of Leclerc.

His performance so far has prompted the team to favor him more than any other driver. However, now many speculate that the team might stop giving the 26-year-old more attention when Lewis Hamilton joins the iconic side.

There’s a good reason behind this, and that reason isn’t only Hamilton’s name joining Ferrari, but it’s also the Briton’s relationship with Fredric Vasseur. Hamilton’s relationship with the Frenchman is similar to that of Leclerc and Vasseur.

Advertisement

Leclerc and Hamilton have both had the 55-year-old as their team boss during their early racing careers. While Vasseur managed Leclerc in the ART Grand Prix and even at Sauber, the 7x champ’s connection with him has only been up to F3 and F2 levels. Given this relationship, Ferrari could potentially be in for some trouble. However, even if the chaos doesn’t appear in the initial days, speculations suggest it to come up when the car proves to be too good.

This may occur as the team would then have to choose a side because of their endeavor to get back to winning ways. Nevertheless, as thing stands the Ferrari supporters will hope that their team closes the gap with Red Bull until the 2025 season arrives.