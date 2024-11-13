mobile app bar

OTD: When Michael Schumacher Became the First German F1 Champion

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Michael Schumacher (Deutschland / Benetton-Ford) läßt sich feiern Motorsport Grand Prix Herren Großer Preis von Deutschland 1994 | Credits- IMAGO / Alternate

Michael Schumacher became arguably the greatest ever driver to grace F1 by winning more than anyone else had ever dreamed of. Schumacher’s first step to achieving immortality in the sport started 30 years ago on this day when he grabbed the first of his seven World Championships.

It was the 1994  season, and after Ayrton Senna’s tragic death at the San Marino GP in Imola, Schumacher initially became the favorite to win his maiden title driving for Benetton. However, it wasn’t going to be all smooth sailing as Senna’s teammate Damon Hill quickly entered the mix.

There were no other challengers that year, and the battle between Hill and Schumacher came down to the final race in Adelaide. The balance scales were tipped in Schumacher’s favor, who was one point ahead of Hill. All he had to do, was finish ahead of the Williams driver and he would become Champion of the World.

Schumacher was leading the majority of the Grand Prix but suffered a momentary lapse which Hill—behind him—decided to capitalize on. He saw his chance and went down the inside to attempt an overtake but Schumacher, trying to cover him off, collided instead.

Both had to retire from the race as a result, which worked just fine for Schumacher because he became the first-ever driver from his country to be crowned the Drivers’ Champion.

Schumacher started F1’s German domination

After his triumph, Schumacher went on to win another title in 1995. The very next year, he made the big move, joining Ferrari who were going through a difficult spell at the time.

He missed out on the Championship narrowly for the next few years. But then, between 2000 and 2004, he and Ferrari unleashed an era of dominance previously unseen in F1, winning five consecutive Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.

Until his 1994 win, no German driver had even one title to celebrate. He alone got seven and proudly waved the German flag at the end of each win. As such, Schumacher inspired an entire generation of racing drivers from his country who wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Since those Ferrari glory days, two more German drivers have brought gold to their country. Sebastian Vettel made history with Red Bull, winning four consecutive titles with the Milton Keynes-based team from 2010 to 2013. Nico Rosberg then followed, capturing the title in 2016 with the German constructor Mercedes.

