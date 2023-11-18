“Our Biggest Issue”: Charles Leclerc Points Biggest Weakness for Ferrari to Cover to Beat Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc has pointed out Ferrari’s biggest weakness after he claimed his fifth pole position of the 2023 season in Las Vegas on Saturday morning. He will start the race on the front row alongside childhood rival Max Verstappen, who will gain a place due to Carlos Sainz’s 10-place grid penalty.

When asked about what will be Ferrari’s biggest challenge in Las Vegas, Leclerc told the Chequered Flag podcast, “Time management is our biggest issue for us since the beginning of the season. The race pace with our car is always what we are lacking“.

https://twitter.com/F1/status/1725850338949820851?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Admittedly, time management indeed has been one of their main weaknesses this season. The Prancing Horse’s failure to optimize their pit stops has cost them on more than one occasion. This resulted in Ferrari losing multiple positions and at times also losing out on opportunities for wins and podiums.

Apart from this, reliability has also been a significant concern for Ferrari. Leclerc encountered the most recent trouble in Brazil when he couldn’t even start the race due to a problem with the SF-23’s engine. However, this is not the only issue Leclerc and Ferrari will face in the race.

Charles Leclerc is at a disadvantage despite his pole

Even though Charles Leclerc will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the front of the grid, there is still one huge challenge he is likely to face during the main race. This is because overtaking is likely to be much easier in Las Vegas as compared to other street circuits like the one in Singapore.

https://twitter.com/Charles_Leclerc/status/1725852382561743066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If Leclerc does manage to overcome this major challenge, he could score some much-needed points for Ferrari in their fight for second in the Constructors’ Championship. As things stand, the Prancing Horse trail second-placed Mercedes by 20 points, with two races remaining in the 2023 season.