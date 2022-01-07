“Over 1,600 fans participated”– 61% F1 fans want Lewis Hamilton to retire after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix loss to Max Verstappen

Around 61% of fans want Lewis Hamilton to retire from Formula after his controversial title loss during the final lap of Abu Dhabi GP.

Lewis Hamilton was on the verge of winning his eighth world championship when some questionable calls by Michael Masi led to the title going into Max Verstappen’s court.

Many viewed it as an injustice towards the Briton. Several Twitter trends were created in support of Hamilton, which even asked for the sacking of Michael Masi.

On the other hand, there are whispers of Hamilton’s retirement, as the Mercedes sensation hasn’t spoken to the media ever since. Neither he has been active on his social media accounts.

Formula 1 News created a poll in which 1600 fans participated. Out of which, 61% have responded that Hamilton shall retire after the Abu Dhabi GP controversy.

The poll’s source further claimed that most of the voters who asked Hamilton to retire intended it to protest against the injustice he faced.

What will happen if Lewis Hamilton decides to retire

If Hamilton retires, both F1 and Mercedes would have drastic effects. First of all, both parties will lose significant sponsorships and deals, if not in 2022, then definitely in 2023.

Meanwhile, Mercedes would be unable to find a suitable driver for their 2022 seat. Indeed, it would be far from an ideal situation because they recently replaced Valtteri Bottas with George Russell.

And now, needing another new driver could add problems for the Silver Arrows ahead of the drastic 2022 changes. And seeing the winter testing only a few weeks away, it will be an irritant for the team.

Nevertheless, Toto Wolff recently talked about the possibility of Hamilton retiring in 2022. The Austrian claimed that he is ready to go ahead with Mercedes without Hamilton.

But it is unlikely that Hamilton would be leaving Mercedes in such a complex situation at this stage. So, Hamilton in 2022 is mostly still on.

