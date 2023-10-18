Patrick Mahomes, Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, and Co. Joined Ryan Reynolds’ $218,000,000 Consortium to Give Alpine Mega Boost, Despite Underwhelming Times

In 2023, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds led a consortium that invested $218,000,000 in Alpine. This massive investment has come amid the team’s underwhelming performances, which seemingly kept growing. Now, as the current season nears its end, multiple star players from different sports decided to join the consortium led by Reynolds, as per Joe Pompliano on X, formerly Twitter.

Reynolds’ investment came at the nick of time as Alpine needed a huge injection in cash. This was because they were in urgent need of repaying a loan to their engine supplier Renault.

Even though Alpine is the sports car division of the French automotive giants, their modus operandi is still different. However, after the massive cash inflow, the Enstone-based team now sees itself in a better position, at least financially.

Who invested in Ryan Reynolds’ consortium?

According to recent developments, multiple A-listers joined hands with Reynolds for Alpine. As Joe Pompliano reported, they are American football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, Golfer Rory McIlroy, British boxer Anthony Joshua, Liverpool soccer star Trent Alexander-Arnold, and former Manchester United player Juan Mata.

With the sporting heavyweights joining the team’s bandwagon after Reynolds’ mega investment, it will not only give a huge monetary boost to the French team but also help them gain more fans from all over the world.

Even though Alpine won the race of grabbing multiple investors, they are still far away from getting thing right on the track. They are firmly stuck in the midfield, and haven’t been able to break into the frontrunners.

How is Alpine performing this season?

After some decent performances last year, there were expectations from Alpine in 2023. However, after 17 races it looks like they have fallen behind in terms of fulfilling them.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have been win-less this year, and have also struggled to get into the points on several occasions. So far, the French team has only managed to pick two podiums.

In the Constructors’ championship, Alpine stands at P6 with 90 points after 17 races. McLaren in P5 have claimed a whopping 219 points. Compared to them, P7 Williams has 23 points to their name. Gasly and Ocon take P11 and P12 positions with 46 and 44 points, respectively.