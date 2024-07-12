Patrick Mahomes Took Passenger Seat in Alpine for Hot Lap Around the Silverstone Circuit – “Freaking Insane”

Alpine took a nosedive in performance ever since Patrick Mahomes became a part-owner of the French F1 team. Despite that, the champion quarterback has continued to back his team, often attending the races. The 2024 British GP was one of those and it also brought an extra dose of speed for him personally.

That was through a hot lap around the Silverstone circuit which Mahomes took in the Alpine A110 S. In the driving seat was none other than the team’s reserve driver Jack Doohan.

The young Australian driver held no bars while Mahomes was in the passenger’s seat. Accelerating until the very last second and slamming on the brakes as late as possible, Doohan sent Mahomes into a tizzy.

After stepping out of the car, the Chiefs quarterback exclaimed, “That is freaking insane man! Dude, that was insane! Insane! I can see why they do that. It’s addicting right there.” Mahomes had a friend accompanying him, who was the next in line for the hot lap. After stepping out of the car, he told Doohan not to take it easy on his buddy.

The 21-year-old was right up to the task as he kept sending Mahomes’ friend shifting into his seat. After stepping out of the car, he told Mahomes, “I did not expect that. When he comes up to those turns and he slams on the brakes, oh god! The brakes would get to you. Like, I’m holding on to that thing, I think I broke the handle on that car.”

Towards the end of the video, Doohan revealed how much he treasures his friendship with Mahomes. He also looked back on the calls he got before each of his FP1 sessions.

Pierre Gasly made his guest’s heart rate jump during the hot lap

Mahomes and his buddy were not the only ones to get to be in the passenger’s seat for a hot lap around the circuit. Content creator and presenter Alexa Rendell got her chance too. To take her around for a spin was Alpine’s Pierre Gasly himself. Rendell was so overwhelmed during her lap that her smart watch started giving her an alert for elevated heart rate.

Despite all her struggles, Rendell was right up to the task to complete the job at hand – hold an interview with Gasly during the hot lap. From his favorite Alpine car to picking between France’s Euro win and PSG’s UCL win, Rendell had her questions well lined up. The Frenchman picked the Alpine A110 R to be his favorite among the A110s.

He also revealed that he had two of those, one in Italy and the other in France. As far as choosing between France and PSG goes, Gasly picked France’s Euro win to be a bigger feat than PSG winning the UEFA Champions League. He, however, prefixed his answer by telling Rendell how much he hated her for making him choose between the two.