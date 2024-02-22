$285 Million Worth Lewis Hamilton Completes Head Turning Look In Just $448; His Sunglasses Though...

Apart from being the most successful F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton is also one of the highest-earning athletes in the world. The British driver, whose net worth is a staggering $285 million, often flaunts expensive clothes and luxurious assets on and off the track. However, his recent appearance in Bahrain was somewhat different from his usual approach where his outfit only cost him $448. Interestingly, it were his sunglasses that cost more than the entire outfit combined.

According to hamazingle on Instagram, Hamilton wore an outfit by Wales Bonner that included a jacket, cargo pants, and Endurance T-shirt. This was a part of the designer’s SS24 collection. All of these cost him $250. He styled his outfit with a six-inch boot that cost him $198.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3nS2gxvVUX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Apart from this, the seven-time world champion also wore the trending Puma Palermo sneakers that were worth $90. However, the most eye-catching accessory was his Jaques Mariemage sunglasses. To get hold of one such piece from the Los Angeles-based sunglass makers, one has to shell out a staggering $820.

The Briton wore the special and limited edition model called Enzo from Jaques Mariemage. It was a sunglass inspired by the late Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari. Hamilton perhaps decided to pay tribute to the founder of Ferrari, a team he will join in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton flaunts his Enzo sunglasses ahead of Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton will part ways with Mercedes after a 12-year association in 2025. During these years, the Briton claimed numerous podiums, pole positions, and race wins with the Brackley-based outfit. But most importantly, six of his seven world titles have come with the Silver Arrows.

However, his partnership with Mercedes will come to an end next year as Hamilton has signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari that is worth a whopping $435 million. He will take a yearly salary of $87 million and draw an additional $21 million as bonuses for initiatives like Mission 44.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1760612044649402464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For now, Hamilton is in Bahrain for the pre-season testing with Mercedes. The 39-year-old did not take part in day 1 testing but was available for day 2. The morning session of the day saw Hamilton finish with 1:33.225 on the timesheet. He was 1.475 seconds behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who set the fastest time.

However, Hamilton’s time was better than what George Russell set on day 1. The young British driver took charge of testing on the first day where Mercedes mainly focused on the race pace of the W15. The 26-year-old set a lap time of 1:34.230 in the morning session and 1:34.109 in the afternoon session.