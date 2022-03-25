F1

“Perez is very scared, but it’s not much different if you are used to live in Mexico City”– Helmut Marko makes racist comment on Sergio Perez while telling the Mexican driver is scared after missile attack in Jeddah

https://www.reddit.com/r/formula1/comments/tnvj7i/adam_cooper_im_told_that_all_driver_media/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Michael Jordan NBA Draft: What position was His Airness drafted at, and who went ahead of him?
Next Article
"It pains us as both developers and players to release something we know could be more": Associate Art Director of VALORANT responds to criticism by players, streamers and pros on the new skins
F1 Latest News
https://www.reddit.com/r/formula1/comments/tnvj7i/adam_cooper_im_told_that_all_driver_media/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3
“Perez is very scared, but it’s not much different if you are used to live in Mexico City”– Helmut Marko makes racist comment on Sergio Perez while telling the Mexican driver is scared after missile attack in Jeddah

While talking about how frightened Sergio Perez is about the Jeddah missile attack, Helmut Marko…