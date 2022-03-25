“Perez is very scared, but it’s not much different if you are used to live in Mexico City”– Helmut Marko makes racist comment on Sergio Perez while telling the Mexican driver is scared after missile attack in Jeddah

While talking about how frightened Sergio Perez is about the Jeddah missile attack, Helmut Marko claims it’s not much safer to live in Mexico City either.

On the first day of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a missile attack happened only a few miles away from the track while cars were still on the track.

The Houthi rebels reportedly took responsibility for the strike. On the other hand, F1 had a meeting with the drivers, and the FP2 session was delayed by 15 minutes.

Talking about what Red Bull drivers felt after the attack in Jeddah right around the vicinity of the circuit. Red Bull chief Helmut Marko made an inappropriate comment that might not go good for him.

“Max is pretty relaxed, Perez is somewhat scared,” said Marko to Sky Germany. “But if you live Mexico City it’s not much safer there. But of course we have the pandemic, a war in Europe and now also a missile attack 10 km from the track. It’s not normal or enjoyable anymore.”

F1 will continue with Saudi Arabian GP

While the incident happened, the rest of the Grand Prix proceedings went on as per that plan. Later, a statement by F1 stated that the Saudi Arabian GP would continue further.

F1 says it “has been in close contact with the relevant authorities following the situation that took place today. The authorities have confirmed the event can continue as planned and we will remain in close contact with them and all the teams and closely monitor the situation.” — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) March 25, 2022

However, how comfortable are drivers could only be known when the comments unfold. Nevertheless, for F1 fans, Saudi Arabia hasn’t been an ideal place to race.

Sergio Perez need to deliver for Red Bull

Coming onto racing, Perez had a heartbreaking retirement only after a couple of laps when Max Verstappen retired from the race. Thus, Red Bull took a heavy blank from Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Ferrari and Mercedes took away 44 and 27 points respectively. So, Red Bull has a considerable gap to achieve in Saudi Arabia. In that, the Mexican race driver would have a pivotal role.

The racing in Jeddah depends significantly on the qualifying, even though there are overtaking opportunities on the track. So Perez, for the rest of the weekend would need to pull his A-game for Red Bull to have a mighty redemption in 2022.

