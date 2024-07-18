Pierre Gasly Confirms Himself and Charles Leclerc as Swifties After Experiencing Eras Tour

Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc were recently among the attendees of the legendary Eras Tour during its Milan leg. While Gasly had his girlfriend Francisca ‘Kika’ Cerquiera Gomes on his side, Leclerc had Alexandra Saint Mleux on his. The concert turned into a double date for both couples as they caught up in Milan. Coming out awestruck after the performance, Gasly has admitted he’s a ‘Swiftie’ now.

Speaking during the Hungarian GP press conference, he revealed, “I guess I am now [a Swiftie], or we are, with Charles here! I must admit it was an incredible experience. I’ve never seen or heard such an energy in a stadium.”

F1 was on a week’s break when both couples decided to unwind by attending the Eras Tour. Needless to say, they were among the most recognizable faces on the list of attendees and quickly went viral on social media as their photos and videos began surfacing.

The Eras Tour represents Swift’s different eras of musical career. It started last year in March in Glendale, Arizona, and will conclude in Vancouver, Canada, later this year on December 8. Among the most difficult events to get the tickets, the Eras Tour bagged a billion dollars in December 2023. By now, it is the highest-grossing musical tour in history.

When Swift caused a meltdown in F1 with Fernando Alonso connection

Before she started dating Kansas City Chiefs sensation Travis Kelce, Swift drew dating links with Alonso in April 2023. It all started with an unverified claim on social media and went viral among the F1 fans in no time. Alonso, who is notorious for taking advantage of such occasions, knew exactly what to do to make headlines.

From playing Swift’s songs in his TikToks to dropping hints during interviews, he did it all. Toying with the F1 media and his fans, the Spaniard neither confirmed nor denied the rumor in any of his media interactions.

The rumor eventually blew away, and the confirmation of Swift and Kelce’s dating in September 2023 ultimately ended that link. That was until earlier this year when the billionaire singer released a new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

In one of the songs, the lyrics made a reference to Aston Martin, the team Alonso coincidentally races for. That was enough for fans of both stars to redraw the connection.