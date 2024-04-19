Year After Dating Rumors With Fernando Alonso, Taylor Swift Drops Cryptic Hint in Latest Song

Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce. However, the mention of her name with Fernando Alonso continues to excite Formula 1 fans. This time around, the pop icon has done no favors to herself in reviving the rumors. It is the lyrics to a recently released song by her that have caused a frenzy.

Taylor Swift recently dropped a new album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology with 31 songs. While the Swifties may be excited to listen to each song, Fernando Alonso fans are particularly hooked to one. That is the 18th song on the album- ‘imgonnagetyouback’. A part of the lyrics reads,

“Small talk, big walk, act like I don’t care what you did

I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch

Then ran and hid.”

The mention of Aston Martin was enough for the Formula 1 and Alonso fans to rekindle the conversation over him dating Swift. That is because Alonso drives for the Aston Martin F1 team. While the mention of the automaker in the song has nothing to do with F1 or Alonso, Swift will surely appreciate the extra attention being given to her latest album.

Even Motorsport.com could not keep itself away from the development taking social media by storm. They posted:

Citing the reliability of the publication, one fan retweeted Motorsport.com’s post.

Another user linked the lyrics to Alonso’s teammate Lance Stroll, referring to one of the Canadian’s crashes from the past.

One called for the sense to prevail and called for Motorsport.com to get over it.

How Fernando Alonso fueled the Taylor Swift dating rumors

Fernando Alonso was never the one to set the record straight to end the speculations over his love life. Taking the opposite route, he had immense fun in fuelling the rumors further. On one such occasion, the Asturian posted a video on TikTok with Taylor Swift’s Karma playing in the background.

Ahead of the 2023 Azerbaijan GP, when Sky Sports asked him if he was enjoying the added attention, he smiled and responded, “Yeah, probably. But I’m just focused on Baku and racing.”

The F1 media had some fun of their own as well. Reporters would go out of their way to sneak in lyrics to Swift’s songs in their interviews with Alonso. The Spaniard’s aforementioned response was in reference to the ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, mentioned by the interviewer in his question.