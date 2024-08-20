Pierre Gasly Credits Late Friend Anthoine Hubert for Everything He Achieved in Life

Ahead of his fifth death anniversary, Alpine released a tribute video on their social media platforms for Anthoine Hubert. The Frenchman passed away after a horrendous crash during the 2019 F2 feature race at Spa-Francorchamps. Hubert was part of the Renault Sport Academy, besides being a close friend of Pierre Gasly. Gasly even gave a voiceover in this tribute video while confessing Hubert’s impact on his life.

In the YouTube video giving glimpses of Hubert’s racing career, the current Alpine driver credits Hubert for his success in F1. He said, “The man I am now is also thanks to him. And what I do in motorsport, what I am in my life, it’s thanks to him.”

Remembering Anthoine Hubert – five years on Hear personal stories from those who knew him best and watch the full video celebrating his life and legacy — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 19, 2024

Every time Gasly comes to Spa-Francorchamps, he first pays tribute to his childhood friend at the corner where he crashed. That is how close the #10 driver was to Hubert. However, their close bond shouldn’t come as a surprise, as they shared a room, classroom, and almost every meal from ages 13 to 18. They grew up racing together but unfortunately only one made it to F1 fulfilling the dream.

However, as Gasly confessed, he hasn’t forgotten his friend and shares his success with him in his heart. Such a beautiful bond is hard to come by and the 28-year-old is keeping Hubert’s memory alive with his gestures. The latest of which saw Gasly run at Spa as a tribute to his friend.

Now, he can make Hubert more proud by fulfilling his potential in F1. Despite his only win coming at the 2020 Italian GP, Gasly has a lot more in store. Like all his peers, the 28-year-old wants to be a world champion.

However, with Alpine in a rebuilding phase, it might take some time. Nevertheless, when the opportunity arises, Gasly will be ready to pounce and make his friend proud.