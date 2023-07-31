Mercedes Fan Gives Max Verstappen a 10/10 Rating for Not Letting Lewis Hamilton Past Him

Although two years have passed since the controversial title finale in Abu Dhabi between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the fans still seem polarized over the same. Even though the drivers themselves have no part to play in this, the two sets of fans often continue to have heated arguments over what transpired back then. The supporters seem to take this issue so seriously that one Mercedes fan also requested Verstappen to allow Hamilton past him. Even though the Dutchman refused to do so, the fan yet gave the Red Bull driver a 10/10 rating.

When it comes to Verstappen, he seems to show no signs of slowing down. He is in the form of his life as he has won 10 of the 12 races this season, including the last eight. On the other hand, when it comes to Hamilton, he has been struggling for most of the 2023 season.

The Briton also raised several complaints this past weekend about how “bouncing” returned for Mercedes at the Belgium GP. The Silver Arrows seem to be facing immense concerns despite having brought in upgrades that they believed would close down the gap to leaders Red Bull.

Hence, with Mercedes currently struggling, their fans do not seem too happy. One such fan of Mercedes recently explained how they ended up conversing with Verstappen, where they needed to make a desperate request to him to help their beloved team.

Mercedes fan explains her fantastic experience of meeting Max Verstappen

Even though Mercedes and Red Bull are arch-rivals, one fan of the Silver Arrows yet seemed to enjoy her time when she and one of her friends met Verstappen. The fan explained how the Dutchman signed her Mercedes cap and also greeted them well.

The fan then highlighted a request that one of her friends made, to which Verstappen gave a hilarious reply. When Verstappen was requested to let Lewis Hamilton pass him in the race, the Red Bull driver replied, “I’m afraid that’s not possible, mate.”

Even though the 25-year-old did not adhere to the request, the fan yet decided to give him a 10/10 rating. She believes that Verstappen deserves this rating because he “was so nice” despite meeting the fans of his arch-rivals, Mercedes.

Hence, this is another moment when Verstappen proves that he is only ruthless when he is on the track and that outside of it, he is quite kind. While the Mercedes fans seemed to enjoy their interaction with the former Toro Rosso driver, it is fair to say that the same cannot be said of the Silver Arrows team.

Lewis Hamilton has often raised concerns about Verstappen’s dominance

As Max Verstappen continues to dominate week in and week out, Lewis Hamilton is far from happy. The Briton, who has failed to register a win for over a year, has often raised concerns about how Red Bull has been dominating the sport.

Since the 38-year-old is not a fan of one team continuing their domination, he recently suggested the FIA introduce some rules in which teams like Red Bull cannot start working on their car earlier than others to get a head start.

This is because Hamilton believes that the Milton Keynes outfit can easily begin working on next year’s car as they do not need to make any major changes this season because of how they have been dominating.

While Red Bull has hit back at Hamilton’s claims, they have acknowledged that they have already begun working on next year’s car. Hence, since the Milton Keynes outfit has confirmed that they will come up with limited developments for the rest of this year, it could give Hamilton and Mercedes a chance to fight for wins in the second half of the 2023 season.