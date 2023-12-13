With $3 Million Salary, Alex Albon Provides Around 1000% Return on Investment to Williams With His Performances

Alex Albon had a mega 2023 F1 season as he scored 27 of Williams’ 28 points. As a result of his outstanding performances, he not only did himself a favor but also earned his team millions of dollars. Since Williams earned $30 million according to The Race because of finishing P7 in the championship, the Thai driver provided his team with a 1,000% return as he just earns $3 million each year.

Moreover, Albon’s brilliant performances are likely to have helped Williams also earn more income as a result of increased sponsorship deals. Therefore, the salary that Williams pay Albon now looks like a bargain. Moreover, since the 27-year-old was so impressive, he is now also back on the radar of some of the top teams.

This does not bode well for Williams, who would be eager to keep him on their side. Albon just has a year remaining on his contract, following which he is free to discuss terms with other teams.

Will Alex Albon leave Williams following his resurgence?

Red Bull dropped Alex Albon at the end of the 2020 F1 season for Sergio Perez. As a result, the Thai driver failed to secure a race seat for the entirety of the 2021 season. Williams then brought Albon back to the grid in 2022 and the 27-year-old seems to have proven his worth.

Since Albon has been performing so well at the Wantage-based outfit, even Red Bull showcased an interest in signing him once again. However, it was the Thai driver who now snubbed the offer.

While Albon turned down the offer of Red Bull, this does not mean that Williams are not at threat of losing him. If Williams want to keep him, they need to improve their car significantly in 2024.