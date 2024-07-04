Pierre Gasly Ignores the Team He Owns to Honor Another Soccer Club Through Special Helmet at British GP

Pierre Gasly recently made headlines when he took a plunge into the world of football after investing in a semi-professional French football club, FC Versailles. However, his reveal of a special helmet for the British Grand Prix has him paying tribute to a different football club.

Gasly’s helmet for the race featured the logo of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a team he has adored since he was a child.

“Honored to collab with @PSG_inside which has always been my favorite team since I was a child. I’ll be wearing this special PSG helmet at the British Grand Prix this weekend showcasing their new away colors for the coming season.”, the Frenchman said.

“I love football, and I’m so happy we came up with this collab to mix both of my favorite worlds together!” Gasly shared on lif3.com’s recent post on X.

PSG away Kit for 2024/2025 ️ https://t.co/zPCDknF7cS X @PierreGASLY “Honored to collab with @PSG_inside which as always been my favorite team since I was a child. I’ll be wearing this special PSG helmet at the British Grand Prix this weekend showcasing their new away colors… pic.twitter.com/a7nYT1swbT — Lif3.com (@Official_LIF3) July 3, 2024

The helmet’s design is striking, with a white base highlighted by bold red and blue accents, echoing PSG’s colors. A large PSG logo is prominently displayed on both the front and back of the helmet.

The design includes dynamic red and blue brushstroke-like patterns, giving it an energetic and stylish look. Handwritten messages like “Ici c’est Paris” (This is Paris) and “Paris est Magique” (Paris is magical) add a personal touch.

This isn’t the first time the Alpine driver has used his helmet to pay tribute. At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, he wore a special helmet honoring Ayrton Senna, as this year marked 30 years since Senna’s tragic accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at the same track.

Gasly even had the chance to drive one of Senna’s classic cars. He took the Toleman TG183B, Senna’s first F1 challenger for a spin at Silverstone. It was a moment he described as deeply moving and significant.

Pierre Gasly was helped by Charles Leclerc’s brother in the acquisition of FC Versailles

Earlier this year, in March, Gasly became a co-owner of FC Versailles, a third-tier French soccer club. He partnered with entrepreneurs Alexandre Mulliez and Fabien Lazare to take ownership of the team.

“I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles. Because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football,” Gasly said in a statement on FC Versailles’ official website. Charles Leclerc’s older brother, Lorenzo, co-owns a sports management firm called All Time, which played a big role in helping Gasly secure the deal with FC Versailles.

Pierre Gasly becomes the latest F1 driver to buy stakes in a sports club! ⚽️ Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has become a co-owner at French football club FC Versailles.#F1 #Alpine #PierreGasly #Versailles pic.twitter.com/dmXtR2sGJz — Formula 1 Daily (@Formula1_Daily) March 18, 2024

The team, known as “Les Bleus,” currently plays in the third division of French football and is positioned 9th in the Championnat National standings with 47 points for the 2023-2024 season.