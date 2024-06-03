Pierre Gasly Rewards Charles Leclerc’s Brother for Making Him the Owner of Historic French Soccer Club

Formula 1 drivers, in recent times, have tended to diversify their portfolios from being more than just sporting icons. In the modern era of sports business, F1 drivers have started taking active participation in more than just building their legacy on the track. Pierre Gasly has become the latest trendsetter as he buys a stake in a historic French soccer club – thanks to Charles Leclerc’s brother.

Back in March of this year, Gasly signed a deal with All Time, a sports management firm that is co-owned by Leclerc’s older brother, Lorenzo. Hot on the heels of this association, the firm announced that the Frenchman had acquired FC Versailles and is now the team’s co-owner.

Versailles, an iconic part of French history, opened its doors to the world of professional soccer in 1989. Today, the team, nicknamed “Les Bleus” plays in the third division of the French soccer hierarchy.

The #10 driver is an avid follower of the sport. Back in 2018, Formula1.com asked the Frenchman what was his most favorite thing to do when he is not driving a Formula 1 car. He replied, “Playing football. When I am at home I play with my friends. And I go to the matches of PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) to support them.”

That being said, Gasly’s involvement in the project at FC Versailles is more than just about his love for soccer or a strategic investment. As he revealed, the 28-year-old has big plans for the club that he is eager to see turn into reality.

Pierre Gasly reveals what made buying FC Versailles a passion project

The announcements surrounding Gasly’s acquisition of the soccer club did not reveal the exact percent of shareholding he had acquired in the entire transaction. However, the French racing driver did reveal that it wasn’t the “biggest financial commitment” of his entrepreneurial career outside of F1.

He went on to explain why he chose to co-own a soccer club in the first place. ESPN quoted him as saying, “Above all, it’s a passion project for me, to create something solid in terms of training, and women’s football too.”

The 2023-2024 season was a difficult year for the team. As per the hierarchy of the Championnat National, the top two teams each season are promoted to Ligue 2 (France’s second division of soccer).

However, out of the 18-team competition, FC Versailles finished in 9th. With Gasly’s arrival, can they hope to climb all the way up to France’s premier soccer championship – the Ligue 1?