“Please Monaco GP, love him back this time”– Charles Leclerc fans ask for merciful Monaco GP after Ferrari star’s debacle in Spain

Charles Leclerc fans ask Monaco Grand Prix to be easy on him as Ferrari losing power made the Monegasque retire from his winning race.

Ferrari had a massive misfortune in Barcelona, as the Monegasque had to retire from the race from a winning position. The pole-sitter had the perfect start to his race.

He was even strategically ahead of the whole grid. But in the latter part of the race, he just lost power and had to go to his garage, and finished his contention in the race.

Now, next weekend, F1 would be going to Monaco, to race in the most historical Grand Prix of the sport. Monaco is Leclerc’s home, but the track hasn’t been kind to the Monegasque so far.

His Monaco curse is so bad that recently he even crashed Niki Lauda’s championship-winning Ferrari. The internet after that couldn’t feel worse for the 24-year-old F1 star.

Everything was perfect until the loss of power. Disappointed but it happens over the course of a season and pace was really good before.

Next stop : Home ❤️

Forza @scuderiaferrari pic.twitter.com/YzcKyhSb8h — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 22, 2022

F1 fans ask for mercy on Charles Leclerc

Leclerc’s experiences in Monaco are a huge red flag amidst his contention for the title. Thus, after this heartbreaking loss in Spain, fans wish Leclerc to have a great race at his home venue.

Please Monaco GP, love him back this time — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 22, 2022

Charles Leclerc search history right now: #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/kO4QN6IuLO — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) May 22, 2022

@ Monaco F1 track: I will not release my grandma until you lift the curse and allow Charles Leclerc to finish his home race (preferably in the points, but I’ll just take a race finish at this point) pic.twitter.com/spmGQRZZsp — megs (@formulamegan) May 15, 2022

After Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix, Leclerc went six points behind the current world champion in the drivers’ standings. Now, the Monegasque would be needing a race-winning performance to reclaim his lead in the championship.

Otherwise, Red Bull would soon capitalize on its chances and would manage to keep Ferrari at bay. The next few rounds would be absolutely crucial for the Prancing horses amidst their championship hopes.

