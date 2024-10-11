‘Poor Chap’ Sebastian Vettel Always Had to “Proofread” Ferrari’s Strategies, Claims F1 Expert

Former F1 driver David Coulthard and F1TV’s lead commentator Alex Jacques recently discussed the topic of “the Ultimate F1 driver” on the Formula for Success podcast. Their conversation began with Coulthard asking Jacques who he believes has the ultimate strategic mindset.

Jacques named Sebastian Vettel, without any hesitation. He explained how the German former driver often had to take strategic calls himself at Ferrari because of the team’s struggles in making good calls.

Jacques said, “I can see why Sebastian Vettel is on that list because he had to do the strategy himself, didn’t he sometimes? They’ll be like, ‘oh we are going to bring you in next lap and he was like, Why, who are we trying to undercut, what’s going on’. The poor chap had to drive the car and almost proofread their strategy at certain points”.

Ferrari made several strategic blunders when Vettel was driving for them. The German often expressed his frustration on team radio and in post-race interviews. The 2020 season — which was Vettel’s last season at Ferrari — had several such blunders from the team in Silverstone, Barcelona, and a few more races.

Even Charles Leclerc often criticized his team until a couple of years ago for their questionable strategies that at times even cost him the opportunity to win races.

Arguably the best case in point for the same was the 2022 Monaco GP when the Monegasque was cruising to victory until a baffling strategy cost him dearly. Back then, the team had called him to pit, only to ask him to stay out at the last moment.

However, by then it was too late. Leclerc had already entered the pits and with Ferrari not ready to service him, he lost the lead and eventually finished the race in P4. While strategy calls were definitely an issue under the previous management, things do seem to have improved under Frederic Vasseur’s leadership.

Leclerc benefitted from a fantastic strategy call this year

It was at the Italian GP this year that Ferrari produced a masterstroke to help Leclerc win in front of the Tifosi. Starting from fourth, behind third-placed George Russell and the two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and pole-sitter Lando Norris, Leclerc was definitely not the favorite to win at Monza.

However, thanks to some brilliant driving from him and Ferrari’s decision to opt for the audacious one-stop strategy, he went on to win his second race of the season. Leclerc began the race by overtaking Russell off the line before taking advantage of the two McLarens battling each other for the lead and overtaking Norris for P2.

Since Piastri was in the lead, McLaren decided to opt for a safer two-stop strategy. However, little did they expect that anyone could opt for a one-stopper due to the Monza track having higher tire wear than usual.

With Leclerc and Ferrari successfully pulling off their bold strategy, they rightfully earned the praises of most experts. Now, if they can carry on nailing their strategies in the years to come and also produce a quick car, they could be title contenders once again.